Ex-Jets CB Claimed by Raiders, Kicker Joins Super Bowl Contender: Report

Week 1 concluded last night on September 12 and there were some roster moves as teams prepared for their second outings of the 2022 season.

As it pertains to the New York Jets, three former players signed new deals and two were on the roster last year. Those recent contributors were cornerback Javelin Guidry and kicker Matt Ammendola, who both ended up joining the AFC West.

Javelin Guidry Claimed by Raiders

For the second time in less than a month, Guidry was claimed off waivers. This time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who poached the speedy nickelback. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed the news.

The #Raiders claimed CB Javelin Guidry off waivers from the #Cardinals, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2022

A contingent of the fanbase was hoping for a Guidry reunion after the Arizona Cardinals elected to release him, but that would have only worked on the practice squad considering the Jets’ depth at the position. The defensive back would have had to clear waivers in order to be eligible for the practice squad and as noted above, he did not.

Once again, the versatile piece will look to latch on and earn a more consistent role in an NFL secondary. He has the talent to do so but lacks the size of a prototypical NFL pro.

Guidry appeared in 28 games for the Jets after entering the league as an undrafted prospect, starting five of them. He did not have any interceptions but did get credited with three passes defended and four forced fumbles, as well as two QB hits and 70 total tackles.

Matt Ammendola Lands Week 2 Job With Chiefs

Pelissero also reported that the Kansas City Chiefs are signing Ammendola to the practice squad just in case starter Harrison Butker is sidelined on Thursday night.

Matt Ammendola won a six-man kicker derby today in Kansas City that also included Cameron Dicker, Elliott Fry, Chase McLaughlin, Cody Parkey and Tristan Vizcaino. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Either way, it’s a short-term opportunity for the ex-Jets kicker to prove he deserves an NFL role. Pelissero noted that Ammendola “won a six-man kicker derby” against Cameron Dicker, Elliott Fry, Chase McLaughlin, Cody Parkey and Tristan Vizcaino.

Similarly, he won a summer kicking competition against Sam Ficken in 2021 but lost the job during the regular season. Ammendola only made 13 of 19 field goals with Gang Green, and 14 of 15 extra points. He’s always had a strong leg but has struggled with accuracy during his brief professional career.

Fans have not discussed a reunion with Ammendola — as they did with Guidry — but considering how poorly Greg Zuerlein kicked in Week 1, the possibility of one is still on the table in the future if the youngster shakes free again.

Trenton Cannon Signs With Titans

The final Jet acquaintance to sign elsewhere over the past day or so was running back Trenton Cannon, a former sixth-round pick in 2018 that has bounced around the league since leaving the organization.

Pro Football Network insider Aaron Wilson announced this deal, along with two other Tennessee Titans additions on September 12.

Titans signed Trenton Cannon and Joe Jones to 53-man roster, Jack Gibbens to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 12, 2022

Cannon has managed to lengthen his NFL career by finding a niche on special teams. He has only carried the ball 51 times over his five-year tenure — and 38 of those rushes came with the Jets during his rookie campaign.

As a kick returner predominantly, Cannon has a rather pedestrian career average of 22.8 yards per return. He has logged 398 special teams snaps over his career, and could serve as the Titans’ primary kick returner moving forward.