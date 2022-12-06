Once-Promising Ex-Jets Speedster Hits Free Agency

The New York Jets shored up the cornerback position in a huge way this offseason, drafting Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner in the first round after already signing veteran D.J. Reed Jr. on a starter’s salary.

It was a total overhaul of the unit, and that’s created a solid pipeline of depth behind the top pairing in Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols and Bryce Hall. Behind those three, the Jets were plundered at the cutdown.

Stolen away off waivers were three promising young cornerback talents — Rachad Wildgoose, Isaiah Dunn and Javelin Guidry — and the Jets have done very little to replenish their practice squad reserve at the position besides bringing in journeymen like Jimmy Moreland and Craig James. Tonight on December 6, one of those three prospects became available again and it’ll be interesting to see if Gang Green makes any effort to bring him back into the fold.

Ex-Jets CB Javelin Guidry Available After Eagles Release

Guidry has bounced around the waiver system since the Jets first lost him to the Arizona Cardinals in late August. From there, he was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders and then signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite failing to stick with an organization, Guidry has been a hot commodity on the open market each time he’s been cut. Perhaps it’s his 4.29-second 40-yard dash time that teams are interested in taking a look at, or his moldable athleticism.

Whatever it is, the Jets haven’t really gotten the opportunity to try and re-sign him because of this high demand around the league. Finally, in December, they might get that chance.

The Eagles Twitter account announced a flurry of roster moves a few hours ago and Guidry was named among them.

Eagles have signed DE Janarius Robinson to the active roster from Injured Reserve, placed DE Robert Quinn on Injured Reserve, waived S Andre Chachere from the active roster, and released DT Anthony Rush, CB Javelin Guidry, and WR Kawaan Baker from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/54myPnV6y6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 6, 2022

It was quite the exodus performed by Philly general manager Howie Roseman, which is a bit odd. Having said that, the Guidry cut could work out well for Roseman’s former disciple, NYJ general manager Joe Douglas.

The Jets signed Moreland earlier this fall for a reason, they wanted a natural backup nickel corner within the organization. That was only after they lost Guidry, however. Moreland is a fine veteran option but the 24-year-old Guidry — who has shown promise in this system in the past, outplaying Carter and Echols at times in 2021 — just has so much more upside to his game.

Jets fans have already called for a reunion in the past and if the Green & White can bring him back on a practice squad deal, they should. After all, James is an emergency special teamer and Moreland turns 28 next August. This homecoming would make sense both for the immediate future and the great unknown beyond that.

Rookie WR Calvin Jackson Jr. Resurfaces With Tryout

In other news, the curious case of the NYJ preseason cinderella story, Calvin Jackson Jr., continues. The former undrafted wide receiver out of Washington State impressed fans and media members all summer but he never did enough to win over Robert Saleh’s coaching staff.

In the end, he was one of the first roster cuts announced during the final 53-man chop — which was somewhat surprising. Even more baffling: the promising rookie cleared waivers and was not offered a practice squad role by the Jets, who appeared to love him all summer.

Jackson eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad but he didn’t make it there either. Now available again, the former “Last Chance U” teammate of Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II has resurfaced on the NFL transaction wire, after a tryout with the Cardinals.

With two game-winning catches during the preseason and some noticeable talent as a route-runner and receiver, it’s strange that Jackson has had so much trouble finding a job. At 5-foot-9, it’s possible that the youngster just doesn’t have enough talent to make up for his lack of size.

We’ll see if anything comes of his latest NFL opportunity out in Arizona.