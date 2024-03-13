Jets ‘Wild Overpay’ in Free Agency Will Cost Veteran His Job

The New York Jets have opened up their wallets in free agency but not necessarily at the position fans were hoping for.

Gang Green added San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on a one-year deal. Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed the contractual details saying it’s for $7.25 million with $6.91 million of that guaranteed.

The overall cap hit ($7.25 million) is the No. 10 highest number on the team, per Cimini.

DT Javon Kinlaw’s one-year contract with the #Jets: $7.25M, including $6.91M guaranteed. Cap number ($7.25M) is 10th-highest on the team. Other DTs of his ilk, including Raekwon Davis, got $7M APY. In Davis’ case, though, he got a $7M guarantee over a two-year deal. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 13, 2024

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor accused Gang Green of making a “wild overpay” on this contract in free agency.

Jets Replacing Injured Starter With Tantalizing Youngster

That alarming amount of guaranteed money likely signals the end of the road for veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Last year the green and white signed the 30-year-old to a one-year deal for $3.6 million. He proved to be one of the best steals of the entire free agency period.

Jefferson notched a career-high six sacks, had 13 quarterback hits, and had one fumble recovery in 2023.

The big man suffered a serious hip injury in the Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. On December 19 the Jets placed him on injured reserve which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Rich Cimini of ESPN told Connor of “NY Flight Jets Talk” that Kinlaw was signed as a replacement for Jefferson.

“What you see in free agency what teams do a lot is sign guys to replace guys,” Cimini explained. “I think what you see him [Kinlaw] now as the new Quinton Jefferson. I think he will step into that role where he can give them a little bit more as a pass rush.”

Kinlaw Now Projects as a New Starter for the Jets Defense

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Kinlaw’s deal is, “a much bigger contract than I expected and feels like he’s locked in to be a starter next to Quinnen Williams. Would guess this means Quinton Jefferson is not returning.”

Javon Kinlaw’s contract with the #Jets: 1 year

$7.25 million

$6.91 million guaranteed That’s a much bigger contract than I expected and feels like he’s locked in to be a starter next to Quinnen Williams. Would guess this means Quinton Jefferson is not returning. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 13, 2024

In addition to his original contract numbers, Cimini revealed on social media that the talented defensive tackle, “also has $1.75M in incentives for play time, sacks, and playoffs, per ESPN Roster Management System data.”

Kinlaw also has $1.75M in incentives for play time, sacks and playoffs, per ESPN Roster Management System data. https://t.co/FYY1KiL5Z6 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 13, 2024

It’s a big risk by the Jets.

Kinlaw didn’t live up to expectations as the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. However, he is immensely talented and Kinlaw is coming off of a career year.

Not only did he set new career highs in multiple statistical categories, but for the first time in his career he was available the entire season. Kinlaw appeared in all 17 games and played in 44% of the defensive snaps.

The good news is the former South Carolina product is already familiar with the system coming over from the 49ers. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was with the 49ers during the pre-draft process when they identified him as a fit and ultimately selected him.

Plus most important of all he isn’t going to be relied upon to be the straw that stirs the drink. That standard is on the docket of Quinnen Williams. That should open up plenty of opportunities for Kinlaw to tee off.

Last season Williams’ raw numbers weren’t spectacular but all of his teammates reaped the benefits of the attention he garnered. Perhaps Kinlaw is the next one to benefit in 2024.