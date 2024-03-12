Jets Sign Former 1st Rounder Who Reunites With Robert Saleh: Report

Hey Siri, play “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge.

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw “reached agreement on a one-year deal” with the New York Jets during the legal tampering period, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed on March 11.

Kinlaw entered the league as the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator with the 49ers when that pick was turned in.

Jets Take a Dart Throw on a Talented Piece of Clay

Kinlaw has not lived up to the expectations of his draft position. Last year the 49ers declined his fifth-year option which made him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“The talent is there; he just needs to stay on the field. This is a low-risk reclamation project,” Rich Cimini of ESPN explained.

Kinlaw, 26, has appeared in 41 games and has made 28 starts. Cimini said he has been a “disappointment” and has battled an array of injury issues.

Although the good news is Kinlaw is coming off of a career year. He suited up for all 17 games, racked up a career-high 3.5 sacks, and showed some flashes of his potential.

If anyone can get the most out of the kid, it’s likely the Jets’ defensive coaching staff. They have a prior relationship with him and they have a long track record of developing talent.

The green and white was able to make chicken salad out of chicken you know what with less. Quincy Williams was claimed off of waivers. Bryce Huff was an undrafted free agent. John Franklin-Myers was also claimed off of waivers.

Williams was a first-team All-Pro in 2023. Huff just received the largest contract by a UDFA player in NFL history. JFM earned a $55 million extension.

Despite the humble beginnings of some of these players, the Jets were able to transform them into legitimate pieces. Perhaps Kinlaw could become the next feather in their cap.

Bills’ Dion Dawkins Takes Another Shot at Jets

Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills told Kay Adams that, “As long as we not getting no Jets guys we good” when asked about potential free agent additions.

Dawkins has taken a few shots at the Jets since last season. Several players on Gang Green have taken notice and it has evolved into bulletin board material.

Dawkins pulled one over on social media seemingly writing a goodbye message, “Excited for this next chapter of my football career.”

Jets fans immediately got into his mentions to poke fun that he was leaving Buffalo. However, Dawkins got the last laugh because he actually signed a brand new long-term extension instead.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said on X previously Twitter that Dawkins agreed to a three-year deal for $60.5 million. The new extension is “expected” to make him the “fourth highest paid [offensive] tackle in the league,” per Schefter.

I’ve heard from Jets people in the building that the dial has been turned up for the Bills games coming up in 2024. Make no mistake about it, they heard his comments, but instead of responding will let their play do the talking.