Jets Dodged Bullet by Avoiding $82.5 Million All-Pro Free Agent

The New York Jets made a clear decision this past offseason to upgrade their cornerback room.

Gang Green was aggressive in free agency and the 2022 NFL draft to bring in some juice. DJ Reed got $33 million on the open market and Sauce Gardner was the No. 4 overall pick in the first round.

Although they almost pulled the trigger on another move that would have likely sunk their ship.

Jets Dodged Bullet by Avoiding JC Jackson in Free Agency

There were a lot of whispers that the Jets were going big-name hunting to fix their cornerback issues.

Dan Graziano of ESPN said the Jets “seem like the one team that might break the bank” at the position. In that same column, he dropped two names to watch including JC Jackson formerly of the New England Patriots.

The juiciest #Jets rumor ahead of free agency comes from @DanGrazianoESPN, they "seem like the one team that might break the bank for a CB" 👀 The 2 names he dropped were JC Jackson (@MR_INT), Carlton Davis (@Carlton_Lowkey): #Patriots #Bucs #NFL #FreeAgencyFrenzy #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/0G9mqR4rwv — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 13, 2022

Ultimately the Jets went in a different direction and signed Reed instead.

Jackson joined the Los Angeles Chargers on a five-year deal for over $82.5 million and featured $40 million in total guarantees.

He was one of the best corners on the market and was projected to be a superstar lockdown guy.

However, through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, he has been anything but.

Jackson has registered a 29.6 overall grade and a 28.9 coverage grade from the folks over at Pro Football Focus so far this season.

He was so bad in fact that the Chargers benched him during the Week 6 Monday Night Football game versus the Denver Broncos.

Connor Hughes of SNY said despite what you may have heard the Jets “never wanted” Jackson “and you’re seeing why now.”

#Jets never wanted JC Jackson in free agency and you’re seeing why now. Talked about it back then: So, so many red flags. Can’t even say bullet dodged considering #NYJ weren’t even in room when gun went off. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 18, 2022

He then said, “can’t even say bullet dodged considering NYJ weren’t even in the room when the gun went off.”

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.