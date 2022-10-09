Jets First Rounder Sends Strong Message After Being Carted Off

During a dramatic New York Jets blowout win over the Miami Dolphins, they suffered a key loss on the defensive side of the ball.

First-round defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson suffered an ankle injury during the game and had to be carted off the field to the locker room, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Scary Situation With Jermaine Johnson, Sends Positive Update

After the game head coach Robert Saleh simply called it an ankle injury at the podium and said he will be evaluated tomorrow to see the full extent of the damage.

Rosenblatt spotted JJ in the locker room sporting a “walking boot” on his right foot.

Jermaine Johnson is walking with a boot on his right foot. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 9, 2022

Initially, the former Florida State product was ruled as questionable to return but before the game was complete he was officially ruled out.

On the CBS television broadcast, they reported that Johnson was walking with a “heavy limp” and was “very distraught” from the pain he was in.

Despite those reports, Johnson sent out a positive message after the game tweeting, “I’m good! Great team win!!”

I’m good! Great team win!! 🖤 — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) October 9, 2022

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.