Jets Top Pick Sends Strong Message on Return From Injury

The New York Jets lost several key pieces to the puzzle this week due to injuries.

However, as the lord taketh, he also giveth and that is certainly the case in Week 8 when Gang Green welcomes in the New England Patriots.

Defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson was officially listed as questionable on the final injury report but the expectation is he will make his return to the lineup.

Jermaine Johnson Is Ready for Jets Return

After missing the last two contests, Johnson appears ready for a return. He took to social media on Friday, October 28 to say that it, “feels great running around with the guys again!!”

Feels great running around with the guys again!!🙏🏾 — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) October 28, 2022

The Jets valued double J near the top of their draft board back in April. So much so that they nearly selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

So when they passed on him and witnessed him continuing to slide in the first round, the team decided to make a major trade-up to launch themselves back into the first round.

One of the best scenes of #Flight2022 is #Jets GM Joe Douglas getting approval from @woodyjohnson4 to trade up to get DL Jermaine Johnson (@ii_jermaine) & working the phone lines, ‘we are on the f****** clock’ + the pure euphoria from room was so cool: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/wxPu8oTpRk — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 17, 2022

Ultimately Gang Green selected the former Florida State product with the No. 26 overall pick.

The Jets’ defensive line was deep and thus Johnson wasn’t expected to contribute in the normal way that a first-rounder would be expected to.

However in his limited opportunities this season he has already proven why he deserved to be a first-round draft choice.

Jermaine Johnson Is Missing Infinity Stone for Jets

The Jets have turned the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award into a contest.

Through the first seven weeks of the 2022 season, Gang Green has claimed five of those championship belts with Ahmad Gardner being the latest for his performance versus the Denver Broncos.

Updated @pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Belt count: Jets: 5@iamSauceGardner: 2

Other NFL teams: 2 pic.twitter.com/rfBXwNIGi7 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 28, 2022

Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall have each won two championship belts themselves. In addition, wide receiver Garrett Wilson has gotten in on the action as well.

This is a tip of the cap to the Jets for having a stellar rookie class and to the loyal fans for doing their part to keep the award in Florham Park.

However, one rookie that is clearly talented enough to win it, hasn’t had the opportunity to do so yet.

Johnson has only played 30 percent of the snaps during his five-game appearances so far this season. Despite a limited workload, the former FSU product has made the most of it:

1.5 sacks

Two quarterback hits

74.6 run defense grade (per PFF)

If he has been able to provide that level of production with only 30 percent of the defensive snaps, just imagine what he could do with some more rock.

Johnson has impressed the coaching staff with his evolution since being drafted and the things he has learned. Throughout the season Johnson should continue to earn more reps and by virtue will continuously increase his chances to win one of these weekly awards.

In Johnson’s absence the Jets’ defense has been firing on all cylinders and proving in the process they are an elite unit. Now sprinkle in a healthy Johnson to the rotation, this could take this unit to another level.