Jets Roster Cut Tracker: Camp Breakout & 2020 UDFAs Mark First Cuts

The New York Jets 2021 roster cutdown deadline is technically on Tuesday, August 31 at 4 p.m. ET, but the action is well underway.

Here’s a glance at all the NYJ preseason transactions with a complete look at New York’s updating 53-man roster available here.

Recapping First 2 Rounds of Cuts

Before we get into the latest Green & White transactions, here is a brief recap of everything that occurred during the initial rounds of cuts, where the roster decreased from 90 players down to 80.

The Jets released kicker Chris Naggar, safety Bennett Jackson, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and running back Austin Walter while shifting offensive lineman Cameron Clark onto the long-term injured reserve.

The big surprises at the time were Dwumfour and Clark. The former was coming off a nice performance against the New York Giants where he displayed promise. The latter is still recovering from a neck injury that he suffered on the first day of padded practice.

General manager Joe Douglas attempted to shift Dwumfour and Walter onto the injured reserve as well, but the two players have since been waived with injury settlements.

The #Jets and DT Michael Dwumfour and RB Austin Walter reached injury settlements and the two were waived from IR.

From there, edge rusher Carl Lawson and defensive back Zane Lewis were shifted to the long-term IR after season-ending injuries, which actually resulted in Bennett Jackson’s short return. Alex Lewis also retired, so Douglas countered by bringing in guard Isaiah Williams and edge Aaron Adeoye to account for their losses.

These decisions set up six more cuts to get down to 80; wide receivers Josh Malone and Manasseh Bailey, linebacker Edmond Robinson, guard Tristen Hoge and two more IR/medical designations with cornerback Corey Ballentine and edge Vinny Curry shifting off the active roster.

Curry’s announcement was unexpected, as he revealed a rare blood disorder that caused clotting. The veteran pass-rusher will miss all of 2021.

All caught up? Fantastic, now let’s get to the present.

Working Our Way to 53

Bennett Jackson, S

This was totally expected, but it’s still cruel nonetheless. Jackson returned to act as a warm body at safety for the final preseason game, and while the franchise may have told him he’d have one last chance to prove he deserved a roster spot, he probably never had more than a two percent chance of actually making the team after having been cut a couple of weeks before.

Jackson’s release freed up room for edge rusher Shaq Lawson, who the Jets acquired via trade. The organization remains at 80.

to make room for Lawson, they released S Bennett Jackson (again)

Lamar Jackson, CB

I nicknamed the other Jackson on the roster as ‘the Longshot’ in my recent cornerback breakdown because he never had much of a chance to make the 53. The 2020 undrafted free agent played a large role during his rookie campaign, in which he famously got burned on a last-second Hail Mary to Henry Ruggs III of the Las Vegas Raiders, but he was always more bad than good (60.9 completion percentage allowed in 2020). Douglas drafted several cornerbacks to replace players like Jackson and that’s exactly what took place on Monday, August 30. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the plan is for the cornerback to join the practice squad if he clears waivers. The roster count decreases to 79.

The #Jets cut talented cornerback Lamar Jackson, sources tell @TheAthletic. The plan, if he clears waivers, is to put him on the practice squad.

Lawrence Cager, WR

Cager is another undrafted free agent from 2020 that could return to the franchise via the practice squad. The Jets wide receiver core is deeper than it’s been in years, so the 6-foot-5 wide-out never had much of a chance. He scored a touchdown in the most recent preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but we still listed him as a candidate to get waived because of his situation and his fumble/interception that occurred later in the outing. Down to 78.

J.T. Hassell, S

This move could be looked at as the first true surprise of the cutdown for the Jets. Hassell was our number one standout performer against the Green Bay Packers and he was a consistent overachiever throughout training camp. The defensive back was my pick for the third safety role until sophomore Ashtyn Davis returns from injury, but it appears that Sharrod Neasman beat him out for the moment. Davis also rejoined the team today, so that may have had something to do with this cut. Hassell made one epic mistake against the Eagles when running back Boston Scott ‘broke his ankles’ in the open field. That play may have led to his demise. Down to 77.

The #Jets are releasing S J.T. Hassell

Corey Levin, C/G

This is great news for players like Dan Feeney and Jimmy Murray. Levin was their top competition at backup center and with a lack of depth at guard, it’s semi-surprising that the journeyman is one of the first players to get cut. Douglas could be cooking up a plan to claim or trade for more talent at interior offensive line, so keep an eye out for a possible move at this position. Down to 76.

Jets also cut OL Corey Levin, per source.

Aaron Adeoye, EDGE

The recent AAF flyer was never long for this roster and the Shaq Lawson trade practically sealed his fate before the news ever dropped. Brian Costello of the New York Post officially announced the cut on August 30. Down to 75.

A few other cuts from the Jets today: DL Aaron Adeoye and CB Lamar Jackson, per sources.

Jeremiah Valoaga, EDGE

A Robert Saleh recruit that had played with the Jets HC in San Francisco. Valoaga actually started gaining some momentum after the Carl Lawson injury, but it appears that he did not do enough to make the roster. The defensive end was a staple on both defense and special teams during the preseason with 132 total snaps. Down to 74.

Led all Jets DLM in the preseason with 132 snaps (defense and special teams).

