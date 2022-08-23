Jets Fans Call for Abrupt QB Change: ‘It’s Time’

The hierarchy of the New York Jets quarterback room seems pretty locked in.

Zach Wilson, when healthy, is the starting quarterback. Behind him is the ageless wonder Joe Flacco as the entrenched backup quarterback.

However the third spot in that room has been Mike White’s gig, but that may no longer be the case after the second week of the preseason.

Change We Can All Believe In

Back on July 26, the Jets signed former CFL champion Chris Streveler to a contract. From all reports, he was supposed to be nothing more than a camp arm.

However despite that supposed pre-written destiny, the talented quarterback was forced into action during the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game.

He had zero team reps and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur admitted there were no plans to even play him in that contest. Wilson getting injured on the second drive of the game totally changed everything and the 27-year-old took full advantage of his opportunity.

That momentum carried into the second preseason game versus the Atlanta Falcons and started a cult-like movement on social media calling for Streveler to rise up the depth chart immediately.

I know there aren't a lot of people ready to hear this but Chris Streveler is a better QB than Mike White & the #Jets front office should proceed accordingly lol #TakeFlight #ATLvsNYJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 23, 2022

The elephant in the room is that Streveler has outplayed White during the preseason and has potentially changed the dynamic in the room moving forward. That has led many on Twitter to say “it’s time” for an abrupt change to the depth chart.

Sorry to say but Mike White is showing nothing and Chris Streveler should be QB3 https://t.co/y0EEbVEQLa — Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) August 23, 2022

Chris Taylor took to Twitter with his coaching hat on ready to make a change.

Chris Streveler is unstoppable. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 23, 2022

As soon as Streveler entered the Falcons game, there was a palpable energy shift at MetLife Stadium.

chris streveler is QB3 over mike white i feel like any jets fans should agree with this — john (@nyj_sports) August 23, 2022

John spoke on behalf of Jets fans everywhere that it is time to drink the Kool-Aid if you haven’t already.

Chris Streveler is my QB3. — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) August 23, 2022

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor made his stance clear that Streveler is his QB3 moving forward.

Chris Streveler is a better QB than Mike White right now, and it hasn’t been particularly close — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) August 23, 2022

The hard thing to admit seemingly on social media is that Streveler has proven to be much more capable in limited action than White.

The Jets complete their 24-16 comeback win. In their preseason history, Jets have posted 7 come-from-behind wins from 14+ deficits. Two of the 7 have come in the last 2 games, @ PHI and vs ATL, with Chris Streveler finishing at QB in both. — Randy Lange (@rlangejets) August 23, 2022

Talk about a juicy preseason historical stat! Randy Lange is a Jets historian and revealed that two of the seven come-from-behind victories in team preseason history have come at the hands of Streveler.

Streveler big yards on a scramble. another reason to potentially consider keeping streveler, he's more similar to Zach Wilson in the way he plays. I always felt it's good to have a backup that's similar to starter. Flacco is not that but maybe longterm, Streveler could be? #Jets — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) August 23, 2022

A fascinating nugget was shared by my partner in crime on the Heavy on Jets page. Michael Obermuller argued that having a similar backup quarterback makes more sense when trying to maintain stability offensively.

Stats Back It Up

They say the backup quarterback is the most popular guy on the team, I’m not sure whether that typically translates to the fourth guy on the depth chart.

However, it isn’t just fan noise on social media. Streveler has outplayed White through the first two weeks of the preseason.

In the Eagles game here were White’s statistical achievements:

10-of-20

98 passing yards

4.8 yards per clip

In that very same contest here is how Streveler performed:

6-of-9

62 passing yards and two touchdowns

6.9 yards per clip

Advantage: Streveler.

Now let’s look at the most recent contest versus the Falcons. White’s performance was once again lackluster:

12-of-17

90 passing yards

5.3 yards per clip

When Streveler touched the gridiron he was able to make magic happen immediately:

8-of-11

119 passing yards with one touchdown and an interception

10.8 yards per clip

The stats speak for themselves. On top of the passing numbers, Streveler has also proven to be a more than capable weapon on the ground as well.

After the game head coach Robert Saleh described Streveler as a “warrior and a fighter.” When discussing his performance in the preseason to date he said it was “near perfection” outside of the lone interception on a Denzel Mims intended pass attempt.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh called QB Chris Streveler’s (@cstrevy) performance tonight vs #Falcons, ‘near perfection’ + ‘he’s a warrior, a fighter, & it’s been cool to watch him play’ + ‘great to see a guy seize his opportunity & take advantage of it’: 🎥 @nyjets #ATLvsNYJ #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Gc9g4IKTaH — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 23, 2022

To be blunt, White has been living off of the glory of his “Hall of Fame” game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Since then he has been a total disaster, but it hasn’t been the popular thing to say on social media.

If the Jets could get anything of substantial value in a White trade they should pull the trigger quickly. Streveler has proven to be a more than capable quarterback and he could be the future long-term backup in New York.

