Jets Showing Significant Interest in ‘Athletic Freak’ WR

The New York Jets are certainly doing their homework at this year’s NFL combine.

It is a golden opportunity to meet with, test, and medically clear over 324 prospects.

Naturally, as you work your way through, certain players will stand out from the rest and that has been the case with the green and white.

A Very Spicy Name to Watch





A player that is certainly very buzz-worthy at this year’s NFL combine is Treylon Burks the talented wide receiver out of Arkansas.

Earlier this week he met with the media and was asked about which teams he has met up with so far? Burks went out of his way to highlight the Jets saying “the meeting went really well” and he believes he could handle the big market.

#Arkansas WR Treylon Burks listed off (a lot of) the teams he’s met with, but said his meeting with the Jets went really well. Was asked if he could handle playing in a big market and with a smile he responded “Yessir, 100%” — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 2, 2022

There doesn’t appear to be a consensus top wide receiver in this draft class, but Burks is among the names in consideration for that top spot depending on who you ask.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound weapon has drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel based on his college tape. With the Razorbacks he was routinely moved around the formation and used in a variety of ways.

WR Treylon Burks (top of the screen) is basically a LB-sized Deebo Samuel. Inside jab step. Stack the CB. Track the football mid-acceleration. Race away from pursuit. Such a unique weapon! pic.twitter.com/MGN5lCXCtK — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 10, 2021

Although some people were a tad disappointed with his 40-yard dash time where he clocked in at 4.55. It was the eighth slowest time among wide receivers who participated.

A comforting thought though is his game tape reveals a much faster player than what was displayed in Indianapolis.

While it wasn’t quite the wow number some people were expecting, considering the amount of weight he carries, that number is still pretty damn impressive.

Here is a quick peek at the other notable combine statistics for Burks:

33″ vertical jump (11th among wide receivers)

10’2″ broad jump (13th among wide receivers)

7.28 on the 3-cone drill (second slowest time among wide receivers)

Draft to Fill the Void





We know the Jets want to add some wide receiver help this offseason, that much is obvious. However, how they choose to fill that void is a much more interesting question.

This week there are rumors floating out there about a potential Amari Cooper pairing. We have heard of the Calvin Ridley stuff in the past.

Those will be more proven options, but they’ll come with an expensive price tag.

The other pivot the Jets could make if they want a younger more affordable option for the foreseeable future is through the 2022 NFL draft.

Burks’ range varies, but he is expected to be a first-round draft choice. The No. 4 overall pick would be a tad rich for the Jets to use, but the No. 10 pick is totally in play if they choose to go in that direction.

There appears to be a budding love affair between Burks and the Jets. The fit is obvious, the need is clear as day, and Burks seems to have the right moxie for the New York market.

Of course, what happens in free agency starting on March 16 will help paint the true picture of what needs the Jets will have by the time the draft arrives.

