Joe Douglas’ Jets Draft Crush Revealed During Viral Moment

At the end of the night, after the first round concluded, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas met with the media.

Right before the presser wrapped up, Connor Hughes of The Athletic asked JD if there was a player he had rated similarly to Elijah Moore who he stole with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round in last year’s draft?

.@Connor_J_Hughes brought up the Elijah Moore find in the 2nd round last year & asked #Jets GM Joe Douglas ‘if there is talent like that left on the board?’ JD got a big smile on his face & replied, ‘absolutely yeah’: 🎥 @nyjets #NFLDraft #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/2sQ7WBou1p — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2022

A big smile came across his face as he uttered, “absolutely yeah.”

All night fans and media analysts were left guessing who he could be talking about and would the Jets even have a chance to land said player?

Well, we found out who they were talking about when Gang Green traded up with their rival the New York Giants, and selected running back Breece Hall out of Iowa State.

Although it was 100 percent confirmed a short while later.

Hall was watching the 2022 NFL draft at a local hotel in Las Vegas and once he got the call that he was going to be a member of the Jets, he drove over to enjoy the moment in person.

As he was walking off stage, Hall participated in an NFL Network interview and revealed an interesting factoid to Melissa Stark:

“It is just a dream come true. Last night knowing the Jets tried to trade into the first round to come to get me and it didn’t go through so it was kind of a bummer but I am still blessed to be a Jet.”

During an on stage interview w/ @melissastark, @CycloneFB RB Breece Hall (@BreeceH) revealed that the @nyjets tried to trade back into the first round of #NFLDraft to select him. Instead they trade up in the second round & get their RB1: 🎥 @nflnetwork #TakeFlight #NFL #Jets pic.twitter.com/Ak1atklBea — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 30, 2022

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.

