The New York Jets might not be done making big-time moves this offseason.

Interestingly enough general manager Joe Douglas has backloaded most of the contracts he handed out during free agency, leaving the door open to absorb a large-cap figure in 2022.

Now it appears they may be pushing their chips into the middle of the table with a monster deal.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Jets Thinking a Big Time Move





Play



Video Video related to jets are in ‘serious talks’ to land 6-time pro bowl wr: report 2022-03-23T11:23:40-04:00

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared that the Jets and the Miami Dolphins are in “serious talks” to trade for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Jets and Dolphins are in serious talks to trade for Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, per league sources. Hill and Chiefs are mulling what to do but Hill’s time in KC looks like it could be coming to an end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

The Jets are now considered a “finalist” along with the Dolphins for his services and he is “likely to wind up as a Jet or a Dolphin.”

Multiple teams were approached about a potential Tyreek Hill trade, but the Jets and Dolphins emerged in recent days as the two finalists, per sources. Hill is now likely to wind up as a Jet or Dolphin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport first shared the news on Wednesday, March 23 that the Chiefs gave Hill’s camp permission to seek a trade after contract discussions “stalled.”

The 28-year-old wideout is entering the last year of his contract through 2022 for a $21.8 million cap hit.

Although a key part of any trade will be handing Hill a massive contract extension that makes him among, if not the highest-paid wide receivers in all of football.

Jets and Dolphins are the two teams now vying for Tyreek Hill, who is expected to receive a massive contract extension from the team that trades for him, per sources. https://t.co/3R1OzqUEfV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Exactly the Type of Move Douglas Has Been Waiting For





Play



Texans Insider: Jacob Martin can wreak havoc as a pass rusher for the Jets Boy Green was joined by Mark Lane of The Texans Wire to learn more about pass rusher Jacob Martin: – What is his origin story? – How good can he be with the New York Jets? – Insight into what the Houston Texans will do with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL… 2022-03-22T17:59:19Z

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said in a column on Wednesday, March 23 that the Jets weren’t done at the wide receiver position:

“Wide receiver is still a need, but the Jets figure they can do damage here via the draft, a young option via trade or a free agent who falls past the second wave.”

Apparently, he wasn’t kidding.

Douglas has maintained financial flexibility and an abundance of draft capital for a trade just like this.

The green and white have the cap space to absorb Hill’s likely massive contract extension and the draft picks to satisfy the Chiefs in any deal.

Gang Green has been vetting its options throughout the offseason on potential wide receivers to trade for like Robert Woods and Amari Cooper, but they say patience is a virtue and it could pay off in a major way here.

Hill would instantly be the No. 1 wide receiver the Jets have been searching for and his resume speaks for itself:

479 receptions

6,630 yards

56 touchdowns

There is no other way to put it, Hill is one of the best wide receivers in football and would have an unspeakable impact on the entire offense.

Opposing defenses have to know where Hill is pre-snap on every play or it could cost them.

Tyreek Hill is one of four players since 1970 with at least six TD catches in each of his first six NFL seasons, per ESPN’s @EpKap. The others are Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

This offseason was all about surrounding a young Zach Wilson with as many talented weapons as possible. If the Jets are able to land Hill, regardless of the package, this is the team pushing all their chips into the middle of the table.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Could Land Steal of Offseason With ‘Draft-and-Stash’ Strategy