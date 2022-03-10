The New York Jets have been doing their homework on a variety of options in the trade market.

One name that hasn’t made its rounds on social media that could be a sneaky option for Gang Green recently started trending this week.

A Deal to Consider





Play



The Jets Zone: DK Metcalf trade talk, free agent targets, rumor mill churning

National sports personality Jason McIntyre recently urged the Jets to make a deal for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, “lock it up.”

Conveniently enough CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora revealed that several executives around the league believe the Vikings are going to “execute multiple transactions” this offseason.

This new regime in Minnesota is “open” to dealing some of their higher-priced veterans to create cap relief. JLC said that includes Thielen who could be a “salary cap dump” in a potential trade package.

The 31-year-old (will be 32 by the start of the 2022 season) still has three more years left on his contract through 2024.

According to Spotrac, the Vikings are north of $14 million over the cap which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL in 2022 cap space.

A Proven Piece That Can Help Now





Play



Video Video related to jets urged to trade for $64 million playmaking wr 2022-03-10T09:00:23-05:00

While a lot of fans are intrigued by the array of receivers that’ll be available in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, there is a huge level of risk.

We don’t know how any of those players are going to translate at this level. When you consider a guy like Thielen, we know exactly who he is and what he brings to the table:

464 catches

5,966 yards

49 touchdowns

Despite his age, there hasn’t been a drop-off in production. Thielen is coming off of his two most productive touchdown seasons of his career and is still a dynamic weapon.

The player would be highly attractive to the Jets and he has the skills to deliver on the football field. Although the other reason this deal would make a lot of sense is the trade cost.

La Canfora described this potential deal as a salary dump, in other words, the price to acquire said player would be extremely low.

ADAM THIELEN IS RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/p5iXjKBPff — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2020

If general manager Joe Douglas can get a star playmaker at an unbelievable bargain price, you know he will pursue it.

While Thielen isn’t a spring chicken anymore, he can still step in from day one and provide a true No. 1 wide receiver to this offense. Just look at the stats, his video game numbers throughout his career speak for themselves.

Then in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, the Jets can add another young wide receiver or two to learn from the outstanding veteran.

That way whenever Thielen decides to hang up his cleats, the Jets won’t be left high and dry, they’ll have a young player ready to step up to the plate when called upon.

This is a potential trade target that hasn’t been discussed a lot this offseason but could make a ton of sense on multiple levels.

