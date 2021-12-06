Jets’ CJ Mosley Calls Out Eagles, Fletcher Cox for On-Field ‘Disrespect’

The New York Jets fell to 3-9 on the season after losing 33 to 18 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

They were outclassed, overmatched, and overpowered on the defensive side of the ball which ultimately doomed them in their comeback bid.

Although one key Jets veteran believed the Eagles went a step or two beyond the line and called them out after the contest.

The Jets extended their NFL worst losing streak against the Eagles to 0-12, a weird but accurate stat in this odd rivalry between two teams that don’t play that often.

They also clinched a losing record with their ninth loss on Sunday for the sixth year in a row.

After the latest loss, Jets linebacker CJ Mosley called out Philadelphia and specifically defensive lineman Fletcher Cox for some unprofessional behavior:

“[The disrespect] was all over the field. At the coin toss, no handshake. Cox was laughing at head coach Robert Saleh when he was fighting for us trying to get a play call. So you see that stuff and as a competitor and a warrior and you’re fighting with your brothers that pisses you off.”

Saleh in this game versus the Eagles was the most animated he has been on the sideline all year long. Several questionable calls occurred during the game and the 42-year old head coach was caught on the television broadcast screaming expletives and throwing his hands around in disgust.

To Be the Man, You Have to Beat the Man





The officiating in this contest was reprehensible, there is no denying that, but the Jets lost this game because their defense was a pair of swinging saloon doors:

Gave up over 418 yards of offense

Allowed 26 first downs

Were destroyed on the ground to the tune of 185 yards

To put a cherry on top, there was a surprise quarterback change that put Jalen Hurts on the bench due to injury and Gardner Minshew into the starting lineup.

A backup quarterback that doesn’t have anywhere near the same mobility as Hurts must’ve been a good thing right? Wrong!

Minshew carved up the Jets defense like a Thanksgiving turkey. He completed 20-of-25 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. That was 9.7 yards per completion, 80 percent completion percentage, and finished with a 133.7 quarterback rating.

A starter doing this wouldn’t be acceptable, but a backup off the bench making his first start of the year? Absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful.

The world was laughing at the Jets after this brutal loss, but if Mosley wants people to stop making jokes at the Jets’ expense, then they have to change the narrative.

In the famous words of Ric Flair, The Nature Boy, to be the man, you have to beat the man. The Jets have won three games all year and have lost nine. Respect is not given, it is earned.

With five games to go, the Jets aren’t fighting for playoff position, instead, they’re fighting for pride.

