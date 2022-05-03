Jets, Seahawks Had a Draft Day ‘Deal Done’: Report

The universal consensus is the New York Jets crushed the 2022 NFL draft.

Gang Green seemingly got value at every selection and landed some instant impact starters. However, there is an alternate reality that exists where things could’ve gone much differently.

An Almost Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda

On the Flight Deck Podcast, Rich Cimini of ESPN shared a fascinating trade that almost went down during the 2022 NFL draft:

“Interesting little subplot here the Jets almost traded up to the No. 9 overall pick with the Seattle Seahawks. They thought they heard, you know teams are hearing stuff on the clock as they’re talking to people, their intel told them that they thought the Philadelphia Eagles were moving up for a wide receiver (meaning Garrett Wilson). The Jets didn’t want to lose Wilson especially after Drake London had just gone No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets were talking to Seattle and at one point it appeared that they had a deal done, but the Seahawks got cold feet because they didn’t want to lose the offensive tackle (Charles Cross) and Gang Green got convinced that no one else was moving up so they stayed at No. 10 and got Wilson.”

Super interesting nugget: #Jets, #Seahawks ‘had a deal done’ on draft day to swap 1st round picks per @RichCimini but it fell through. NYJ was trying to trade up for Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V), but ended up getting him anyway. 📻 Flight Deck Pod #TakeFlight #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/rJzJ01Bbyq — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 3, 2022

At the end of the day, it all worked out as the Jets landed the former Ohio State product with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

Even though the trigger wasn’t ultimately pulled on the deal, the aggressive mentality by the Jets has been prevalent throughout the offseason.

In this draft alone they traded back into the first round, traded up in the second round, and came away with several impact players at key positions of need.

More Interesting Draft Nuggets

That almost Jets-Seahawks trade wasn’t the only one that nearly went through.

Head coach Robert Saleh did an exclusive interview with Jeane Coakley of SNY following the festivities and revealed a fascinating what could’ve been scenario:

“Jermaine Johnson was a serious conversation at No. 10 overall. If Atlanta doesn’t take Drake London and they take Garrett Wilson, you know what he is our guy [Johnson].”

SUPER interesting comment from #Jets HC Robert Saleh at end of this @JeaneCoakley interview via @snyjets. He said if the #Falcons take Garrett Wilson instead of Drake London then JJ "is our guy" wowsa. They end up getting him anyway at 26, but facinating#NFLDraft #TakeFlight https://t.co/3NnpKiqrAX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 30, 2022

We all know the Jets took Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner at No. 4 overall. However, as Saleh revealed, the Jets would’ve gone back-to-back defense in the top-10 if Wilson was off the board.

That means the Jets weren’t as high on London as everyone thought they were. Additionally, that raises an interesting and somewhat scary thought, what would they have done at wide receiver?

A mini wide receiver run started with the Jets pick:

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints: No. 11 overall

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions: No. 12 overall

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders: No. 16 overall

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans: No. 18 overall

When he saw Johnson dropping Douglas tried to trade back up as high as No. 15 to go get him, but no one bit. If this scenario would’ve played out the Jets would’ve missed out on the top six wide receivers in this class.

That would’ve forced them to heat up the leftovers in the second round on day two with the likes of Wan’Dale Robinson, John Metchie III, and Tyquan Thornton.

Fortunately, everything worked out and the Jets got three super talented players in the first round, but they were this close to settling for a second or third-tier option at wide receiver.

