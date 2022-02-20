Jets Predicted to Land Historic NFL Draft Package via Trade

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY shared back on January 19 that the New York Jets are “open to trading down” from the No. 10 overall pick.

Gang Green originally acquired that selection via the Jamal Adams trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

That strategy would help provide the Jets with more lottery tickets for this draft class and future classes pending the right offer. Speaking of, a very intriguing trade was predicted to go down this week that could change the course of history.

A Trade That Could Dramatically Impact the Future





Back on Valentine’s Day, Chad Reuter of NFL dot com dropped a massive three-round mock draft.

For the No. 10 overall pick, he predicted that the Jets would send that selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade.

Here were the full details:

Jets receive: First-round picks swap in 2022 (dropping to No. 20 overall; 850 points), a 2022 third-rounder (No. 84 overall; 170 points), and a 2023 first-rounder (1,000 points)

Steelers receive: No. 10 overall pick (1,300 points)

According to the NFL Draft Value Chart, the Steelers would be giving up over 2,020 points versus just 1,300 points from the Jets side of things.

It would be an overpay by the Steelers, but historically speaking when NFL teams trade up for a quarterback in the first round more times than not they pay above market value.

In this projected mock, the Steelers traded up for former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

The last pick remaining from the blockbuster Adams trade is the No. 10 overall pick, if general manager Joe Douglas pulled off this deal he could extend that historic haul into the future.

The Results From the Mock





We are fully entrenched in mock draft season and they’re only going to increase in frequency as we approach the NFL draft in April.

After that trade with the Steelers here are the full three-round results for the Jets from Reuter.

No. 4 overall (first round)

Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame

No. 20 overall (first round)

Drake London, wide receiver, USC

No. 29 overall (first round)

Drake Jackson, EDGE rusher, USC

This was another projected draft trade, this time with the Miami Dolphins. In this deal, Gang Green would sacrifice the additional fourth-round pick they received in the Sam Darnold trade paired with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round.

No. 38 overall (second round)

Roger McCreary, cornerback, Auburn

No. 69 overall (third round)

Sean Rhyan, interior offensive lineman, UCLA

No. 84 overall (third round)

Charlie Kolar, tight end, Iowa State

This would be an interesting haul of players for the Jets, but this specific hypothetical mock draft could become a reality in a few months.

The green and white have the flexibility to do whatever they want in the upcoming draft. They can move up, down, and sideways to get any player they desire.

Every draft is important, but this feels like one of the most important offseasons in recent Jets memory. If they can maximize their assets, this Gang Green organization has a chance to go from bottom dweller to playing meaningful football late in a season for the first time in a long time.

