Jets Add Exciting Championship Return Specialist: Report

The New York Jets have just added a dynamic youngster to the roster ahead of training camp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN announced on Twitter that Gang Green had signed wide receiver and return specialist Rashard Davis to a contract.

WR/PR Rashard Davis, who won a National Championship at James Madison, a Super Bowl with the Eagles, and who led the USFL in return yardage, reached agreement with the NY Jets, per his agent @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Signing Some Pop to the Lineup

Davis has been a champion almost everywhere he has been in his life.

In college, he won a National Championship as a member of the James Madison roster. At the NFL level, he won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now he will carry that championship pedigree to the Jets roster.

In his two seasons with the Eagles from 2017 through 2018, he crossed over with current Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Davis originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. Since that point, he has been on four different NFL teams. Additionally, he has spent time both in the CFL (Saskatchewan Roughriders) and USFL (Tampa Bay Bandits) most recently.

This week the Jets worked both him and veteran Pharoh Cooper out during a team visit. Apparently the green and white liked what they saw because it didn’t take long for them to ink him to a contract.

He can contribute in a variety of ways both as a receiver and as a return man.

For the Bandits in the USFL, he was top-10 in receiving yards this season, No. 1 in yards per catch (16.8), and led the league in punt return yardage.

You Can Never Have Enough

Some of you may be asking yourselves what about Braxton Berrios?

He is coming off an All-Pro campaign as a return man and just signed a brand new contract worth over $12 million.

All of those things are still true and the Jets love what Berrios brings both on and off the field. However, you can never have enough of a good thing, and depth is critically important.

Davis provides another exciting option in the return game and some receiving prowess. The more things you can contribute as a player the better your chances are of making the roster.

It’s going to be incredibly difficult for any receiver to crack the lineup, let alone make the roster with their star power and depth.

However, if anyone can do it, Davis is your guy. The talented albeit smaller receiver (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) is still only 26 years of age.

Douglas said way back at his introductory press conference that he would turn over every rock to find talent to improve the roster. This may be the verbatim definition of that with the Jets scooping him out of the USFL and bringing him back to the NFL.

This is a great opportunity for him to show his mettle and we’ll see what he does with it during camp and in the preseason.

