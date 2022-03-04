These are the exact moments that New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has been waiting for.

During his open availability at the NFL combine, he mentioned that the team’s goal was to maintain financial flexibility just in case an opportunity presented itself and now it has.

#Jets GM Joe Douglas says they always want to maintain financial flexibility so we can have the opportunity to strike when the opportunity presents itself: #TakeFlight #NFLCombine #NFL pic.twitter.com/zqs6KLZGR8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 2, 2022

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys are “likely” going to release wide receiver Amari Cooper ahead of free agency.

The talented playmaker is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year. In other words, Dallas has until then to make a decision on Cooper.

When he becomes available, Field Yates of ESPN says he will have a “major market” and that will include the Jets.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Rare Chance to Add Some Supreme Talent





Play



Video Video related to jets ‘exploring’ suddenly available cowboys 4-time pro bowler: report 2022-03-04T17:37:30-05:00

Connor Hughes of The Athletic shared on the Can’t-Wait podcast that the Jets “are going to explore and look into” Cooper.

Although at this current moment, Gang Green is in the “information gathering, homework stage” as opposed to the “pursuit” angle.

The Cowboys playmaker is a true No. 1 wide receiver.

During his seven seasons in the pros, five of those resulted in 1,000 yard receiving campaigns. Although his biggest claim to fame is Cooper’s affinity for the end zone with 46 touchdowns to his name.

Cooper is still only 27 years old (will turn 28 by the start of the 2022 season) and has plenty of meat left on the bone.

Amari Cooper is 1 of 6 players since the 1970 Merger with at least 5 touchdown catches in each of his first 7 seasons. 2015-21 Amari Cooper

2006-12 Marques Colston

2004-10 Larry Fitzgerald

1998-04 Randy Moss

1996-02 Marvin Harrison

1985-91 Gary Clark pic.twitter.com/YnAj7an5Hw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2022

The Cowboys leaking this news could be a ploy to try and drum up trade interest before choosing to release him. Although for what it is worth, Schefter noted that a trade isn’t “likely.”

If that does happen the team acquiring him would absorb the final three years left on his contract. Cooper is owed $66 million, but the new team could get out from under that contract with only $4 million in dead money in 2023.

If he ends up getting released, he will be able to negotiate a brand new contract and won’t have to wait until the start of the league year on March 16 to sign with a new team.

The Time to Strike Is Now





Play



Video Video related to jets ‘exploring’ suddenly available cowboys 4-time pro bowler: report 2022-03-04T17:37:30-05:00

Cooper would check off nearly every box the Jets are looking for in a new wide receiver with his age (27) and the ripple effects he could have on the rest of the offense.

With a four-time Pro Bowler lining up on one side, everyone else on the depth chart would enjoy more favorable matchups including but not limited to Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and even Michael Carter.

Also by adding a wide receiver at this point in the offseason, it would completely open up the flexibility ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. The Jets could then turn their attention to EDGE rusher, cornerback, offensive lineman, and even tight end.

Although before the Jets potentially pull the trigger on this deal, Hughes warned the team to do their homework on Cooper.

“There is this stigma that he is a little lazy and there are some work ethic concerns. From a high-ranking source, his level of commitment has certainly been questioned.”

On Can’t Wait podcast, @Connor_J_Hughes raised some red flags on #DallasCowboys WR Amari Cooper, ‘there is this stigma that he is a little lazy & there is some work ethic concerns’ + ‘from a high ranking source, his level of commitment has certainly been questioned’: 😳 #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/zEJNVRUtdv — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 4, 2022

It is up to Douglas to fully vet the validity of these claims and make sure he does his proper homework.

On paper, this would be an outstanding addition that feeds into the aggressive mentality the Jets spoke about earlier this offseason to improve the team.

Although you can’t recklessly make decisions without thinking it through. This locker room is in a good place after years of turmoil and one bad apple could spoil the rest.

If everything checks out, this would be arguably the best and most realistic wide receiver addition that could have the biggest impact in 2022.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Will Be at ‘Front of the Line’ for $104 Million Free Agent Stud