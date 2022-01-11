Ex-Jets 1st Rounder Interviewing to Become Head Coach: Report

An ex-New York Jets first-rounder is getting his chance to become an NFL head coach for the very first time.

Aaron Glenn, currently the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, will interview for the now vacant Denver Broncos head coaching position, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The Broncos didn’t even wait for ‘Black Monday’, they ended up firing Vic Fangio on Sunday. The team had a unique head start thanks to playing in the double-header the day before on Saturday.

Glenn was originally the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 1994 draft by the Jets. He spent the first eight years of his career with Gang Green and delivered with 24 interceptions, 36 pass deflections, and over 396 combined tackles.

After that, he bounced around with the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New Orleans Saints over the following seven seasons.

Shortly after his playing career, Glenn moved into a front-office role with an indoor football league (Houston Stallions). Then he was quickly back in the NFL, first as a scout with the Jets for two years, before moving into coaching full time.

Over the last seven years, he has created a new path in life as an assistant with the Browns and Saints. Although most recently he got promoted when he joined the Detroit Lions last season as their defensive coordinator.

Last season his name picked up a lot of steam in the head coaching cycles and he even interviewed for the head coaching gig with the Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter described Glenn as a “sleeper candidate” to watch in this current cycle of head coaches.

He has the perfect blend of prior experience as a player, scout, and most recently as a coach. A modern-day thinking man that can relate to players from his past battle scars.

The 49-year-old is calm, cool, and collected. With that in mind, maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised by his answer when he was asked about future head coaching aspirations:

“Very simple answer,” Glenn said to the Detroit Free Press. “I want to be the best coordinator the Lions ever had, and that’s all I think about.”

He absolutely has the right mentality. Glenn is a “control what you can control” kind of man and that has served him well in life.

Right now he plans on being the best coach he can and if the right opportunity presents itself he will strongly consider becoming a head coach for the first time in his life.

Glenn should be picky about if and when he takes one of those gigs because he is considered “a rising star” in the coaching profession. You only get so many whacks at being a head coach in the NFL, if you’re going to do it, you better do it right.

