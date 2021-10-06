Jets Get Much Needed Insurance at LB, Sign Versatile Former Big Ten Stud

The New York Jets are just like every team in the NFL, they’re dealing with a battle of attrition.

Just a month into the season the green and white are working through a variety of injuries that have put the team in a tough spot at a few key positions.

Although they just received some great news that should help mitigate some of the losses.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Reinforcements Are on the Way for Gang Green

The Jets Zone w/ @BoyGreen25: – EXCITEMENT IS BACK ON 1 JETS DRIVE

– Latest on Marcus Maye situation

– What's going on w/ Denzel Mims

– Zach Wilson is the REAL DEAL

– Answering all your mailbag questions!#NYJvsATL #TakeFlight #NFL #Falcons #DirtyBirds https://t.co/ok6KIHBn2N — The Jets Zone (@TheJets_Zone) October 6, 2021

The Jets have dealt with a myriad of injuries to their linebacking corps over the last few months.

It started with Jarrad Davis who was the very first signing of this regime back during free agency. The coaching staff is hoping he can return after the bye in Week 6.

Then weirdly Hamsah Nasirildeen was thrown on injured reserve, despite little to no injury information. On Wednesday Jets head coach Robert Saleh couldn’t provide any additional intel outside of saying “it’s just a three-week deal” and they’re hoping he’ll return after that.

With all of those injuries, the Jets linebacking group is looking paper-thin.

Although on Wednesday afternoon the team received some good news as they designated Blake Cashman to return to practice.

In the season opener vs the Carolina Panthers, he suffered a hamstring injury and that has kept him out of commission for the last handful of weeks.

When healthy he has shown solid athleticism, above-average speed, and immeasurable heart. Although Cashman has struggled to stay healthy throughout both his college and professional tenure.

An Interesting Player to Watch

On top of getting some reinforcements at linebacker, the Jets also added a very interesting player to their 16-man practice squad.

Gang Green signed Natrell Jamerson a defensive back out of Wisconsin. Although he started his career as a wide receiver coming out of Florida as a three-star prospect.

After his freshman season with the Badgers Jamerson called an audible at the line of scrimmage and became a member of the secondary.

That switch proved quite fruitful as he found success with two interceptions in his senior season and he also showed some prowess in the return game with a 98-yard kickoff return to the crib for a touchdown.

During Jamerson’s time in the NFL, he has bounced around. Originally he was a fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints but didn’t crack the final 53-man roster.

He then spent time with the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, and had a second stint with the Saints most recently.

The more things you can do, the more attractive you are to an NFL team. Jamerson can play both cornerback and safety. That kind of versatility could really come in handy, especially considering all the injury issues the Jets have been going through.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Listed as Potential Trade Destination for Familiar Face