Jets ‘Very Interested’ in Adding 2 Big Time Defensive Pieces: Report

There are two types of visits in the NFL.

Ones where players come in and get checked medically. If they end up getting cleared they get added to your emergency list for the future.

On the other side of the coin, there are visits where you have a legitimate interest in kicking the tires for a potential addition immediately.

We just found out where the New York Jets stand as it pertains to a few recent visits to the team facilities.

Rubber About to Meet the Road

Over the last couple of weeks, the Jets hosted a pair of very intriguing veteran defensive free agents.

Prior to the draft, they kicked the tires on linebacker Kwon Alexander. A longtime NFL’er with experience in the system and has familiarity with head coach Robert Saleh from their time together with the San Francisco 49ers.

Most recently they also hosted defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on a multi-day visit.

As Connor Hughes of The Athletic noted on Twitter, the Jets are “very interested in both” and that ultimately it’ll come down to “them making a decision.”

There is an opportunity for both players to come in and fight for starting gigs.

At linebacker Gang Green has CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams, but they’re missing a locked-down starter at the other spot.

While the defensive line is a little cloudier. It really is somewhat irrelevant who starts in the defensive trenches because Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich rotate guys there so often that everyone gets an opportunity to get some playing time.

Medical Situations

Hughes is right, ultimately it is up to the two players to decide whether or not they want to join the Jets roster.

However, there is one additional test they’ll have to pass and that is the medical side of things.

Alexander has had a laundry list of injury issues since entering the league as the No. 124 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft:

Torn ACL (2018)

Torn pec (2019)

Torn Achilles (2020)

Elbow injury put him on IR (2021)

Only one time in his entire professional career has Alexander played a full NFL season. Although in the spurts that he has been healthy, he has shown flashes of dominance.

On the other hand, Ogunjobi has been incredibly durable throughout his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

The most recent issue happened in the playoffs when he injured his foot. Shortly thereafter he underwent surgery and tweeted that it was a success.

However, something had to have been off because after initially agreeing to a three-year deal to join the Chicago Bears this offseason it all fell through due to a failed physical.

As long as the medicals check out for both players they would be fantastic additions to the roster.

The depth would be fortified at two questionable spots and would provide nice veteran leadership for the locker room.

