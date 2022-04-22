Jets Legend Has New Life for Hall of Fame Hopes

One of the biggest travesties in sports finally has a chance to be fixed.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on social media Thursday, April 21 that the board of trustees has approved changes to the selection process bylaws.

Now the backlog of deserving senior category eligible players has a fighting chance to finally get enshrined in Canton including a New York Jets legend who is long overdue.

🚨NEWS🚨 The Hall Of Fame’s Board Of Trustees has approved changes to the selection process bylaws. The revisions open the door for election of up to three from 'Seniors Category' for the next three election cycles. More Info: https://t.co/UiCcIcF5mr pic.twitter.com/7H2VqmqVv8 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 21, 2022

During the next three election cycles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the committee will now consider “three senior finalists” each year starting in the class of 2023 and running through the class of 2025.

That means over that three-year period the maximum size of each potential class could be nine individuals.

This provides new life for several notable players who hope to hear their name called, but none more so than Jets stud Joe Klecko.

The 68-year-old retired back in 1988 and has been waiting patiently to claim his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

"It's time for Joe Klecko to get that nod."#Klecko2Canton pic.twitter.com/nkcyndHnzG — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 29, 2017

In the Hall of Fame’s announcement, they said the reason for this change was to “potentially increase the number of worthy candidates elected during this three-year period.”

I say potential because it is no guarantee that any of the extra senior eligible candidates gets elected, but what is guaranteed is that more players will have the opportunity to be considered which is great news for players like Klecko.

He had an amazing 12-year career filled with stunning accolades. Klecko was the first defensive player in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl nomination at three different positions: defensive end, defensive tackle, and nose tackle.

Klecko was a key member of the New York Sack Exchange and his 78 sacks are second all-time.

Although the most damning piece of evidence is Klecko being the only player to have a first-team All-Pro nod at two different positions and not being in the Hall of Fame.

It is FINALLY time to get @nyjets legend Joe Klecko into the @ProFootballHOF: – Pro Bowler at 3 different positions

– 78 sacks (2nd all-time in franchise history)

– New York Sack Exchange I hope this atrocity can be corrected, this is LONG overdue! #Jets #TakeFlight https://t.co/crC5XUVDct pic.twitter.com/Wu7eCmZ743 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 21, 2022

While Klecko is long overdue to get enshrined, another Jets legend is about to become eligible for the very first time.

Darrelle Revis, an 11-year NFL veteran, is eligible for the class of 2023:

Super Bowl champion

Four-time first-team All-Pro

Seven-time Pro Bowler

With his upcoming candidacy, I decided to speak with a few people to hear their opinion on whether or not he should get in on the first attempt.

Former Jets teammate and current ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody joined me on my YouTube channel and said Revis is “absolutely” a first-ballot Hall of Famer:

“Oh absolutely, Darrelle Revis outside of Tom Brady is maybe the best player I have ever played with.”

.@damienwoody says Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) is ‘absolutely’ a first ballot @ProFootballHOF’er in 2023, ‘outside of @TomBrady he is the best player I’ve ever played with’ + also said ‘there’s no other islands, other people have landing strips’ 🤣 #Jets #TakeFlight @nyjets pic.twitter.com/szLd0ozNxf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 7, 2022

We then asked the guy who drafted Revis back in 2007, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum on my channel:

“There is no question about it, I mean he was so incredibly valuable.”

.@RealTannenbaum agrees w/ @damienwoody saying there is ‘no question about it’ longtime @nyjets CB Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) is a 1st ballot Hall of Famer. He explained how good he was & how they were able to use him differently than other top #NFL corners: @ProFootballHOF #Jets pic.twitter.com/3yYCyzY0xE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 22, 2022

How special would it be for Klecko to finally be enshrined the same year that Revis enters first ballot in 2023? Thanks to this new rule change, it is a very distinct possibility.

