Jets Surprise 3 Legends With Major Announcement [WATCH]

Three New York Jets legends are finally going to be recognized for their indelible mark on the organization.
Owner Woody Johnson joined The Exchange podcast hosted by Mark Sanchez to surprise Nick Mangold in person with a special announcement.
Mangold along with two of his teammates, Darrelle Revis and D’Brickashaw Ferguson, will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.
ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!
Some Juicy Details
The Jets made an official announcement on their website about the recent expansion of their Ring of Honor.
Each player will get their own spotlight at separate times during the 2022 season.
During the Week 3 home game on September 25 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Mangold will be honored at halftime with a special ceremony.
His former offensive line teammate, Brick, will share that same honor in Week 8 at home versus the New England Patriots on October 30.
While finally, Revis will take his rightful place in the Ring of Honor in Week 12 on November 27 versus the Chicago Bears at home.
The Jets are currently offering a three-game Ring of Honor Plan where you can purchase tickets right now to ensure you’ll witness each of these inductions in person later this Fall.
According to AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak, this will be the first time any Jets player has been inducted into the Ring of Honor since 2017 when Kevin Mawae was enshrined.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.
Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!
READ NEXT: Jets $24 Million Weapon Gets Injured at Practice: Report