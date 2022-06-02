Jets Surprise 3 Legends With Major Announcement [WATCH]

Three New York Jets legends are finally going to be recognized for their indelible mark on the organization.

Owner Woody Johnson joined The Exchange podcast hosted by Mark Sanchez to surprise Nick Mangold in person with a special announcement.

Mangold along with two of his teammates, Darrelle Revis and D’Brickashaw Ferguson, will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Some Juicy Details

Play

TE CJ Uzomah gets hurt at Jets OTAs, update & massive silver lining Boy Green shares the latest injury news on New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah and why there is actually a massive silver lining here! Make sure you like the video + hit subscribe & of course check out the official Boy Green merch store for all the latest apparel: my-store-11201970.creator-spring.com/ More on this story… 2022-06-02T12:17:38Z

The Jets made an official announcement on their website about the recent expansion of their Ring of Honor.

Each player will get their own spotlight at separate times during the 2022 season.

During the Week 3 home game on September 25 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Mangold will be honored at halftime with a special ceremony.

Truly an honor to join the greats. Thank you to the @nyjets, @woodyjohnson4, all my teammates over the years, and to all the passionate Jets fans that bleed green. Sept. 25th is going to be a hell of a party at MetLife! pic.twitter.com/ml52oJlzDU — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) June 2, 2022

His former offensive line teammate, Brick, will share that same honor in Week 8 at home versus the New England Patriots on October 30.

From open heart surgery as a kid to playing all 167 games of an incredible NFL career. Now D'Brickashaw Ferguson is headed to our Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/cDw8HrwZJS — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 2, 2022

While finally, Revis will take his rightful place in the Ring of Honor in Week 12 on November 27 versus the Chicago Bears at home.

So to honored to be selected into the Jets Ring of Honor class of 2022. Congrats to my longtime teammates @nickmangold and D’ Brickshaw Ferguson for their enshrinement also. This is a time for the Jet fanbase to celebrate each inductee come fall of 2022. Go Jets!!! #RingofHonor — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) June 2, 2022

The Jets are currently offering a three-game Ring of Honor Plan where you can purchase tickets right now to ensure you’ll witness each of these inductions in person later this Fall.

According to AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak, this will be the first time any Jets player has been inducted into the Ring of Honor since 2017 when Kevin Mawae was enshrined.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets $24 Million Weapon Gets Injured at Practice: Report