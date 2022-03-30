3 Teams Identified as ‘Likely’ Trade Partners for Jets on Draft Day

The New York Jets are in the pole position less than a month out from the 2022 NFL draft.

With nine picks, including four inside the top-38, they control how this draft will play out.

If we know anything about general manager Joe Douglas he has an affinity for pulling off trades and he will certainly have an opportunity to feed into that craving ahead of April’s draft.

Some Tantalizing Offers





David Kenyon recently wrote a column for Bleacher Report breaking down the four most likely trade scenarios in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

One of the top situations featured the Jets who are likely to “trade down for draft capital”:

“Although it’s possible the Jets trade the No. 4 selection, the No. 10 slot is a different story. Back in January, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported the Jets “prefer” to trade the 10th overall pick. Priorities and opinions are certain to change slightly. Two months is a long time, especially when considering that free agency happened along the way. But it’s easy to see that report holding true on draft day.”

Kenyon then listed the three most likely trade partners for the Jets:

Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

“Any of them could put together an appealing package for New York, which has a rebuild’s worth of reasons to entertain adding a sixth top-64 selection or even a future first-rounder.”

Ranking the Best Packages





Interestingly the three teams he mentioned are residing in varying locations in the first round of the draft which presents the Jets with a nice combination of options.

The Eagles have three selections in a tight range: No. 15 overall, No. 16 overall, and No, 19 overall.

While the Packers sit in the middle with No. 22 overall and No. 28 overall.

Finally, the Chiefs hold back-to-back selections with No. 29 overall and No. 30 overall.

The No. 10 overall pick is worth 1,300 points according to the NFL draft value chart.

Here is a look at what the most realistic trade packages could look like (considering the draft value chart):

Jets send No. 10 overall (first-rounder) and No. 111 overall (fourth-rounder) in exchange for the Eagles’ No. 16 overall (first-rounder) and No. 51 overall (second-rounder). Jets send No. 10 overall (first-rounder) and No. 69 overall (third-rounder) in exchange for the Packers’ No. 28 overall (first-rounder) and a 2023 first-rounder. Jets send No. 10 overall (first-rounder) and No. 146 overall (fifth-rounder) in exchange for the Chiefs’ No. 29 overall (first-rounder), No. 30 overall (first-rounder), and No. 121 overall (fourth-rounder).

Obviously, the farther you trade back if you’re the Jets, the larger the package you’ll receive. Vice-versa the shorter distance you hop, the less return on investment you’ll receive.

Each trade comes with its fair share of pros and cons.

When the Jets get on the clock, if they have multiple players worthy of the selection, they can feel comfortable only sliding back a little, gaining a valuable future asset, and still landing a player they feel really good about.

There is always the possibility that no one they like is there and thus they can dive even deeper back in the first round.

Regardless the good news is Douglas has options to choose from and knowing his history with trades, it seems more likely than not that he’ll be pulling the trigger on one of these deals come draft day.

