Talented Jets Playmaker ‘Limped off’ Field During Practice: Report

The New York Jets for the first time in 21 years selected a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft.

Fans have been hyped for weeks about what Garrett Wilson can do in this offense, but it all came to a screeching halt after a scary tweet on Wednesday, June 8.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic described a beautiful touchdown connection between Zach Wilson and his new toy but said the former Ohio State product “limped off” after the play.

Wilson – Wilson touchdown in red zone. Beat Hardee. Garrett Wilson limped off after. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 8, 2022

Not What You Want to See

The injury doesn’t appear serious and Hughes seems to be the only member of the beat to have reported it on social media.

All of these workouts are voluntary outside of the mandatory minicamp next week that runs from June 14 through 16.

The No. 1 thing you want to see during this stage of the offseason is no injuries because everything else is inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.

Fortunately, the Jets have incredible depth at wide receiver as they currently run four deep with Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, and the aforementioned Wilson.

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson. 👇

pic.twitter.com/oMXYkrrOrA — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) June 1, 2022

So if a serious injury was to occur to this positional group they’re set up in a way that they could survive it.

However the Jets didn’t draft Wilson for his looks, they selected him because they expect the No. 10 overall pick to be a significant part of their offense in 2022.

We’ll keep you updated with any new information that becomes available throughout the week.

Something to Monitor

Speaking of the wide receivers, Moore was spotted watching practice on Wednesday and wasn’t participating.

Brian Costello of the New York Post said “not sure what is up there” in regards to this situation.

Last year the former Ole Miss stud was making plays all over the field before he was hampered by a lower-body injury that took him out of the entire preseason.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke glowingly of Moore on Wednesday, but he spoke to the media prior to the team taking the field.

“He is by far one of our hardest workers. Moore is so in tune with his body and the scheme, trying to get better. There have been some great battles between him and DJ Reed, Bryce Hall, and all the other DBs (defensive backs).”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) is ‘by far one of our hardest workers’ + said there has been some ‘great battles’ between him & DJ Reed Jr (@D7_Reed) at practice: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/gUiBPt4B0B — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 8, 2022

However, there weren’t any of those great battles on Wednesday because two players were notably absent from practice. Reed and wide receiver Denzel Mims weren’t spotted at practice.

CB D.J. Reed and WR Denzel Mims not spotted at practice. Gardner getting reps with 1s at CB. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 8, 2022

It is important to reiterate that these practices are voluntary, so these absences should be taken with a grain of salt unless new information suggests otherwise.

Both Mims and Reed have been spotted at all of the other voluntary workouts throughout this offseason thus far.

