Jets Lock in New Starting WR on $20 Million Contract

A new era of New York Jets football is coming in 2022.

Normally when you hear that statement it is regarding new players and a different philosophy. While that stuff is true, there is actually a very different reason to celebrate this week.

A Freaking Miracle

Adam Schefter of ESPN was first to share on social media that the Jets have come to terms with former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson on his rookie contract.

It’ll be a four-year deal featuring a fully guaranteed $20.55 million contract. That will also include a standard fifth-year option.

Jets reached agreement today with the 10th overall pick Garrett Wilson on a four-year, fully-guaranteed $20.55 million deal, per source. Jets now have all three of their first-round picks under contract on May 18. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2022

The news of the day is the Jets have signed Wilson to his first-round contract. Although the bigger point of emphasis is the fact that by May 18 the green and white have signed their entire threesome of first-rounders in Jermaine Johnson, Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, and the aforementioned Wilson.

In years past we’ve had to write articles and debate on podcasts about offset languages in contracts.

Despite a revised collective bargaining agreement that was supposed to eliminate rookie holdouts and any squabbling, we have still seen it plenty of times on 1 Jets Drive over the years.

Heck, even last season then-rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and his representation were arguing over some of the contractual languages and that forced him to miss the first two practices of training camp.

There will be no such issues this year with everything wrapped up before the third week of May.

Absolutely Locked In

After a lot of rampant speculation, Wilson finally broke his silence on the jersey number question.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 18 he said, “the 17 permanent.”

Several Jets rookies and undrafted free agents were forced to pick numbers for the rookie minicamp, but many of them changed those digits soon after.

Most assumed Wilson would want his collegiate No. 5 from his Ohio State days, but that belongs to backup quarterback Mike White.

It didn’t appear that a deal would be consummated so Wilson is sticking with his first choice No. 17.

***UPDATE***

Earlier today #Jets WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) said the No. 17 jersey choice is ‘permanent’ however on his 2nd Instagram account he said, ‘when I say permanent I mean until I can get the 5 back’ 👀 the ball is in your court Mike White (@MikeWhiteQB) #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/0emSVPLTrw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 19, 2022

For a lot of fans on social media that brought back warm memories of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Braylon Edwards who spent three seasons with the green and white in their glory days.

Edwards also came from a high draft pedigree as a former No. 3 overall pick in the first round.

During his short run with the Jets, Edwards became a dominant force in the passing game and a reliable weapon for whoever was playing quarterback.

Expectations will be a tad higher for what Wilson can bring to the table, but if he can channel those Edwards vibes he’ll start off in a very good place.

If you’re going to buy any of the Jets’ rookie jerseys, selecting a first-round wide receiver wouldn’t be a bad choice. 2022 was the first time in over 21 years that the Jets had selected a wideout in the first round and it is always a sexy jersey purchase to invest in.

