Jets Linked to Monstrous Offensive Line Prospect at Senior Bowl

The New York Jets are enjoying a massive advantage at this year’s 2022 Senior Bowl.

Gang Green is getting an up-close and personal look at some of the top prospects in the upcoming draft through practices, mealtime, and of course the annual all-star game itself.

With hundreds of observers in attendance, it is easy to start connecting the dots between prospects and the Jets coaching staff as they spend more time together.

During the first Jets Senior Bowl practice, head coach Robert Saleh was spotted chatting it up with Minnesota’s PJ Fleck and other members of the coaching staff.

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic provided an educated guess saying, “I bet Daniel Faalele’s name came up” during those conversations.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh chatting it up with Minnesota’s PJ Fleck and the Gophers coaches before today’s practice. Just a guess, but I bet Daniel Faalele’s name came up. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2022

Faalele is unusually large at over 6-foot-8 and weighing north of 387 pounds out of Minnesota.

Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele’s measurements today at the @seniorbowl: Height: 6-8 and 1/8th of an inch

Weight: 387 pounds

Hands: 11 inches

Wingspan: 86 and 2/8ths of an inch That’s a house. pic.twitter.com/KErn4nIeT3 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2022

In his three seasons collegiately (didn’t participate in 2020), the big man started in 31 games at right tackle for the Gophers.

At one point in college, he tipped the scales at over 400 pounds, according to the Pro Football Network, so this is a player you’ll have to keep an eye on his weight.

Depending on who you asked, you might get a different response after the first day of practice on Faalele.

Some were wowed by some of his SportsCenter highlight plays. While others noticed a rollercoaster affair throughout the day:

Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele had an interesting day High-end flashes, also some low moments Had freaky sequences where he was a 387-lb lead envoy 30 yards downfield, making everyone in his path considering business decisions Also saw Myjai Sanders use him as a turnstile in 1/1s — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 1, 2022

The play that NFL analyst Thor Nystrom was referencing went viral on social media with the talented big man being handed his lunch by a much smaller player (four inches shorter, 45 pounds lighter):

Rep 2, Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele v Cincy’s Myjai Sanders.#seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/Wj8QL0OaU5 — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) February 1, 2022

Potential Fit, Draft Stock





Play



Right now there is a massive level of uncertainty with who will be the starting right tackle for the Jets in 2022.

The good news is the Jets could turn to either Mekhi Becton or George Fant to fill that role, but what about beyond next season?

Fant is an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and Becton’s future will depend on how next season unfolds. If things appear questionable, it seems unlikely that the Jets would exercise the fifth-year option on his contract next offseason.

With that being the case you can never be complacent with what you have and the Jets have to be thinking multiple steps ahead.

Oliver Hodgkinson of the Pro Football Network doesn’t believe there is a scenario where Faalele is still available after the second day of the draft.

Fortunately, the Jets have a bounty of picks through the first two days:

No. 4 overall (first round)

No. 10 overall (first round)

No. 35 overall (second round)

No. 38 overall (second round)

No. 69 overall (third round)

With the additional possibility of moving around the board, the green and white could add even more picks to their haul.

If Gang Green could utilize one of those on an intriguing piece of clay-like Faalele, they could have their right tackle of the future locked in.

Imagine what a Becton (6-foot-7, 370 pounds) and Faalele (6-foot-8, 387 pounds) offensive tackle tandem could look like. Just in terms of physical gifts, it could be the most imposing and talented pairing in the NFL from day one.

