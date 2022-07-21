Jets Connected to Former Super Bowl MVP in Free Agency

When you are trying to speculate which NFL free agents could land where a good place to study is connective tissue.

The National Football League is a brotherhood and people that know each other are more likely to work together. That is the very premise behind the latest connection between a talented player that is available and the New York Jets.

Something That Makes a Lot of Sense

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently highlighted the most underrated NFL free agents that are still available ahead of training camp.

For each player, he also listed some possible fits with NFL teams including linebacker Malcolm Smith to the green and white.

“The New York Jets should also be kicking the tires on Smith. Head coach Robert Saleh spent two years with Smith as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. Smith didn’t play in 2017 because of a torn pectoral but suited up for 12 games the following season.

Smith could be a big asset as a depth player and veteran leader. The Jets could certainly use the help. Last season, New York ranked dead-last in both yards and points allowed.”

53 Days until #Seahawks football! Let’s reminisce on No. 53, Malcolm Smith, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII. He had a pick-6, fumble recovery and 10 tackles 🔥 🏆 @thesportsontap pic.twitter.com/LW0Avl1qzi — Sports ON Tap Seattle 🎙 (@SONTSeattle) July 22, 2020

The savvy veteran just turned 33 years of age earlier this month and is seeking a new NFL home in 2022.

Smith’s claim to fame is winning the MVP award for Super Bowl 48 when the Seattle Seahawks pummeled the Denver Broncos in a stunning 43-8 upset.

The stifling Seahawks defense led by Smith just completely shut down one of the best offenses in NFL history led by Peyton Manning.

Unfortunately, since that moment in time, Smith has bounced around the league. He has played for six different organizations including Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and most recently with the Cleveland Browns.

Not a Matter of if, but When

The Jets will be adding a linebacker, but the real question is who will it be?

They have flirted with Kwon Alexander for months, but now it is a staring contest ahead of training camp. It seems like the hesitation at this point is purely financially driven.

NFL analyst and former player Leger Douzable said that general manager Joe Douglas has a contract offer for him “on the table” but it is a “take it or leave it” kind of situation.

According to @LegerDouzable's sources, the #Jets have made contract offers to both LB Kwon Alexander & DT Larry Ogunjobi. From what he understands they are "take it or leave it offers" ahead of training camp. It is up to the players whether they'll accept them. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/EwaZTBjGrL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 3, 2022

The Jets have seemingly drawn their line in the sand and either isn’t willing to go above it or doesn’t think anyone will match it in the NFL.

Regardless there is a lot of interest on both sides, we’ll have to see if they’re able to come to terms.

If that is unable to come to fruition, Smith would make a lot of sense as a consolation prize.

As a part-time player last season, Smith played 43 percent of the snaps and was an effective player:

Two interceptions

Five pass deflections

Over 51 total tackles

With the Jets, he would fill a similar role as a rotational guy and someone that can step up to the plate in case of an injury. Smith wouldn’t have to be a superhero for the Jets, but rather a reliable sidekick who can contribute in situational football.

