If Jets Could Steal an NFL Player and Love vs Hate Fandom Questions

Training camp is here!

It’s been a fun offseason with a lot of new for the New York Jets, but there’s been a ton of hype and now it’s time to see if the team can answer some big-time questions.

Every Monday morning here on ‘Heavy on Jets’ our leaders (Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller) explore five intriguing questions around the team and we continue that tradition.

1. Which player on the Jets roster would you be willing to bet your career on being a success in 2021 (excluding rookies)?

MO: There are really only two Jets players that I trust enough right now to bet my career on. The first is somewhat of a duplicate because Badlands host Joe Caporoso used him for his answer; third-year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. When “Q-Will” was drafted out of Alabama, I wasn’t exactly thrilled about it. I had nothing against Williams but I preferred edge rusher Josh Allen, who I compared to superstar Khalil Mack at the time. Allen has been fine for Jacksonville, but at this point, Williams looks like more of a sure thing joining Robert Saleh’s system at 23-years old. I’ll always admit when I’m wrong and now I’m willing to stake my life on it!

For me, an honorable mention goes to Carl Lawson since Caporoso was way ahead of me. I do believe in judging pass rushers by pressure rate rather than sack totals and Lawson is a top-10 NFL disruptor in terms of analytics. Paired with Saleh and this fearsome front four, I see Lawson taking his game to the next level in New York.

Boy Green: I love this question. Everyone in 2021 loves having sizzling hot takes, but most of the time there’s nothing on the line. No sense of accountability when an analyst says something bonkers. Now? We are putting our careers on the line!

The obvious answer to this question is the Q man out of Alabama. Scheme fit and signs from last year all point to an explosive 2021 campaign, but I’ll stray from answers already stated.

Mekhi Becton, offensive tackle out of Louisville is my choice. Now it’s always dangerous to go with a player that scares you injury-wise, but I’m going to push all my chips into the middle of the table for ‘The Big Ticket.’

Last year he showed massive flashes of future All-Pro potential. Becton just brings things to the table that you can’t teach: freakish athleticism and footwork, ridiculous measurables, and ‘Hall of Fame traits.’

The big man plays a premium position (left tackle), has all the talent in the world, and has looked ripped in his offseason workout videos.

2. If you could steal any ONE player off another NFL team’s roster and insert them on today’s Jets, who would it be and why?

MO: Wow, what a question!

Aaron Donald and Patrick Mahomes come to mind, but let me actually relate this to the Jets. We need a shutdown cornerback like a fish needs water, and only one CB has held my attention for his entire career — Los Angeles Rams superstar Jalen Ramsey.

I know Ramsey isn’t exactly humble, but he’s the most consistent corner in football and this defense would immediately become a top 10 unit with him on the roster (if not higher). Pro Football Focus ranked Ramsey second behind Jaire Alexander for all outside corners ahead of the 2021 season.

I love Alexander and he’d probably be my second choice, but nobody has matched Ramsey’s stability on the outside since he’s entered the NFL. At age 26, I’d swipe the ex-Jaguar away from L.A. in a heartbeat.

Boy Green: This is a crazy question, but I’ll be transparent and reveal what led me to this: Fred Warner.

Again I blame former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum who said on Twitter this offseason that “if” the San Francisco 49ers don’t re-sign Warner (they since have) he’d be a great free agent to go chase.

Now that was never very realistic that he would have ever reached unrestricted free agency, especially since we are in the midst of the franchise tag era. Despite that it got a lot of us dreaming the dream, saying to ourselves maybe…

WHAT A TEASE!

I know linebacker isn’t the No. 1 need for the Jets, but I can’t help myself I’d steal Warner off San Fran and insert him into the middle of the Jets defense. The ripple effects of this move and how everyone would benefit from playing with him takes this to another level.

3. What’s more likely to happen: the Jets adding a veteran corner at some point ahead of the season or a veteran quarterback? (you can only pick one)

MO: I’ll be honest with the fans, the Jets aren’t adding a veteran cornerback unless they suffer injuries in camp, especially with Brian Poole and Steven Nelson officially off the table and Richard Sherman in legal trouble.

Douglas is known for avoiding situations like Sherman’s and I never thought of Nelson as a fit for similar reasons (even before his recent signing). The ex-Steeler basically forced his way out of Pittsburgh and although the fiasco was not solely his fault, the Jets have made it clear that they’re looking for culture changers, not problem-starters.

If the answer wasn’t obvious, I’ll go veteran quarterback, and I still have my money on it being Nick Foles. It may take some time, but either the Chicago Bears or Jets will give in and compromise to get this trade done. After all, we recently learned that the two teams have had discussions on the veteran QB, per beat reporter Brian Costello.

Boy Green: Well to take you guys behind the curtain, we organize these questions well ahead of when you guys are reading these. Which makes it all the funnier that we witnessed a slew of cornerbacks go off the board this past weekend with Poole and Nelson both finding new homes.

Although that wouldn’t have changed my answer candidly.

Saleh and this team, for better or for worse, are sold on this current crop of corners on the roster. I respect the gall that type of move requires, but I also seriously question it.

This level of youth and inexperience ranks the Jets among the worst cornerback groups in the entire NFL. To then turn around and say you have boatloads of confidence in these young men is interesting, but what else are you going to say?

With all that being said, there is no way in hell James Morgan and Mike White are the only other quarterbacks on the roster as we progress through the final leg of the offseason.

Gang Green HAS to add a veteran passer to this rotation. They need a veteran presence in this room and maybe even more importantly if s*** hits the fan, you need to have someone that can step in just in case of injury. This team is 0-10 in its opportunities when Sam Darnold wasn’t in the game to start, that’s horrific and ridiculous.

4. Who is your favorite New York Jets player of all time (the length of his tenure with the team is irrelevant)?

MO: It’s funny because I was just recently telling Boy Green that my brain does not seem to retain much long-term information. I can remember the past five years or so in vivid detail and the five before that to some extent, but details have become very blurry for me beyond the last decade. That includes my childhood fandom of the Jets, which began around the same time Chad Pennington was quarterbacking the franchise.

The main era I actually remember and think back on with nothing but love was Rex Ryan’s tenure as head coach. I know it didn’t work out in the end but for some reason, I don’t care. Mark Sanchez , D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Bart Scott , and many others will always have a special place in my heart for getting us to those back-to-back AFC championship games. There was one player that stood out though.