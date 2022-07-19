The last piece to the puzzle is about to be placed.

The New York Jets are signing rookie running back Breece Hall to his four-year contract on Tuesday, July 19. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Hall has “been in the building all morning” and is “expected” to sign his contract when the rookies report.

#Jets second-round RB Breece Hall, who has been in the building all morning, is expected to sign his four-year rookie contract in time for rookies to report today, source said. Their last pick to sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Sigh of Relief

Play

Video Video related to jets sign young playmaker to multiyear deal ahead of camp: report 2022-07-19T11:58:21-04:00

With Hall officially locked in, the Jets 2022 draft class is now completely signed ahead of training camp.

In the latest CBA, all the rookie contracts are slotted out money-wise with respect to where they were selected. So in other words there is very little to argue about between agent and team, which makes most of these signings a formality.

Despite that, there is a massive sense of relief that this deal is done and the team can now keep its focus on football.

Gang Green traded up in the second round to secure Hall with the No. 36 overall pick. There were several reports, including Hall admitting himself on stage, that the Jets were trying to trade back into the first round to nab the talented running back.

During an on stage interview w/ @melissastark, @CycloneFB RB Breece Hall (@BreeceH) revealed that the @nyjets tried to trade back into the first round of #NFLDraft to select him. Instead they trade up in the second round & get their RB1: 🎥 @nflnetwork #TakeFlight #NFL #Jets pic.twitter.com/Ak1atklBea — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 30, 2022

That would’ve tied the famous 2000 NFL draft for the Jets who also had four first-round draft choices. Even with Hall’s selection in the second round, he still made history.

The former Iowa State product is the highest drafted running back by the Jets since 1990 when they took Blair Thomas out of Penn State with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round.

Big Plans Are Coming

Play

Video Video related to jets sign young playmaker to multiyear deal ahead of camp: report 2022-07-19T11:58:21-04:00

The Jets didn’t make that kind of history by accident. Gang Green has massive plans and a vision on how to best utilize Hall for his rookie campaign.

That has led a lot of people to throw their money down on the former Cyclones product in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

According to Vegas Insider, Hall has the third best odds at +800 which is tied with two other players:

Christian Watson, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

Treylon Burks, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans

The only two players with straight-up better odds are Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (+500) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (+700).

If he was able to accomplish that feat he would become the first Jets rookie on the offensive side of the ball to ever do it.

The 21-year-old has as good of a shot to win it this year as any year. Only one quarterback was selected in the first round and he is no lock to start.

With the quarterbacks out of the way, it’ll be a race against the top wideouts that were selected at the top of the class.

The good thing about Hall is he brings versatility. Not only can he rack up the rushing statistics, but Hall also has some prowess in the passing game as a receiver out of the backfield.

With his only true competition being Michael Carter for touches, the path has been paved for Hall to seize the day in this offense.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Pushed to Sign Aaron Rodgers Disciple to Multiyear Deal