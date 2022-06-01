Former No. 1 Pick ‘Guarantees’ Jets Will End a 11-Year Drought in 2022

Despite all of the hype that has been built up during the offseason, the New York Jets over/under line in Vegas is still a woeful 5.5.

Although not everyone is down on Gang Green heading into 2022.

A Bold Proclamation

This week on NFL Total Access the panel decided to honor Jets legendary quarterback Joe Namath by making their boldest guarantees ahead of the 2022 season.

The former Alabama star turned 79 on Tuesday, May 31, and is most well known for his Super Bowl III guarantee that the Jets would beat the then Baltimore Colts which he predicted correctly.

Longtime NFL quarterback David Carr stepped up to the plate and championed the Jets, “in honor of Joe Namath I’m going to guarantee that the Jets make the playoffs. Jets it has been a long time, I’m just saying, Rich Eisen, you’re going to be fine man. Robert Saleh is a great coach and he has a young good football team and I can’t wait to watch them.”

After making that bold proclamation, Eisen welcomed Carr onto his show to discuss his prediction in more detail.

Carr would explain that things “never go how we plan” in the NFL and teams surprise every year. Eisen would push back several times with questions about the depth and star power of the AFC conference on top of the divisional uphill battle Gang Green will have to face with Buffalo, Miami, and New England.

Despite that, Carr stuck by his guns saying his belief in Zach Wilson is the main contributor to his unpopular take:

“So you look at Wilson and I love him. I think he is an incredible talent and I love watching him throw the football. There are only a few guys that I get excited about when I watch them on tape and Wilson is one of them. He has all that ability and he is aggressive. I loved that the Jets didn’t babysit him or hold his hand, they asked him to make big plays on third down.”

A Historically Poor Run

We all know the Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 11 years which is the active leader currently in the NFL.

The next four closest teams in order are the Denver Broncos (six years) and three other teams are tied for third at five years with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions.

If Gang Green misses the playoffs in 2022 it would extend their drought to 12 years. That would become the longest postseason drought in Jets history snapping a tie with the era from 1970 through the 1980 season that was also 11 seasons.

With them, in the midst of this embarrassing drought, the majority will never pick the Jets to make the playoffs. It is up to them to decide when enough is enough and they’re going to change history.

In the last 11 years, the Jets have only had one season above .500 and that was in 2015 when they went 10-6. Besides that, it has been losing campaign after losing campaign.

In Carr’s prediction on the NFL Network, he said that this Jets team is young, they’ve added a ton of talent on defense, and they have the right mindset to make the flip.

If Carr ends up being right he’ll reap the rewards of a Namath-worthy level guarantee in the month of June.

