Jets Projected to Add Former No. 1 Pick to Protect Zach Wilson

The New York Jets are hoping and praying they can land another Morgan Moses this offseason.

Last year the reliable starter was surprisingly released late in the offseason process and ended up joining the Jets.

Little did they know at the time how critical that addition would be especially considering the future injury to Mekhi Becton in Week 1 that took him out for the season.

Now they have a chance to repeat history during the 2022 offseason.

A Logical Connection

On the Flight Deck Podcast, Rich Cimini of ESPN said the Jets “need a veteran swing tackle” and name-dropped Eric Fisher as a possibility.

Marc Sessler of NFL dot com said the Jets’ top priority this offseason is their offensive tackle situation and said, “general manager Joe Douglas might not be done adding pieces” in that respect.

Fisher is a very interesting name that is still available on the open market.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound tackle originally entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick back in the 2013 NFL draft.

Fisher spent the first eight years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs highlighted by a Super Bowl championship and two Pro Bowl appearances.

The 31-year-old spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts and was a steadying presence playing and starting in 15 contests.

For the majority of his career, Fisher has been rock solid playing in 132 out of 145 possible games.

Good Depth Move

If the Jets identified Fisher as their swing tackle and/or competition at offensive tackle for George Fant and Becton, they may need to put on their convincing shoes.

Throughout his entire career, the former Central Michigan product has been a starter, so there would likely need to be an adjustment period if he joined the Jets.

Although that was very much the same case with Moses last offseason. Prior to joining the Jets, he had started 96 consecutive games for the Washington Commanders. Then during an intense training camp battle, he initially lost out to Fant heading into Week 1.

Although as we quickly saw due to injuries, he came off the bench and ascended right into the starting lineup.

The green and white have done a marvelous job adding depth to a variety of key positions this offseason. Offensive tackle is the one position that still lacks a true break the glass emergency option if something goes south.

That is incredibly scary considering Becton has dealt with a variety of durability issues since entering the league back in 2020. The same goes for Fant who has never started a full NFL season in his career.

You can’t have that kind of volatility in the trenches when you’re trying to accelerate the development of your young quarterback. It is up to the Jets front office to protect him at all costs and a late Fisher addition would go a long way towards accomplishing that feat.

Last season the veteran tackle put up some impressive numbers through PFF in both overall grades (68.2) and in run blocking (73.3).

Gang Green would be wise to add him on a one-year deal to ensure the maximum protection of Zach Wilson in 2022.

