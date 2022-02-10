There are a million ways to skin a cat and there is no right versus wrong formula to get it done.

The New York Jets are embracing a similar mindset as they head into the 2022 offseason trying to fill their void at the wide receiver position.

While the green and white have been linked to some potential blockbuster deals this offseason, there is a different path they could choose.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Diving Through the Bargain Bin





Play



Video Video related to jets could take flier on pro bowl star wr via ‘prove it deal’ in 2022 2022-02-10T18:47:11-05:00

As we have discussed, the Jets are in a prime position to acquire any free agent, select any prospect, or trade for any asset if they so choose this offseason. That is what happens when you have boatloads of cash and picks.

Although just because you have money burning a hole in your pocket, doesn’t mean you should use it.

An alternative path to swinging for the fences on a superstar wide receiver via trade or free agency that’ll cost a lot of bones is looking for great values.

One of the best buys this year in free agency very well could be Chicago Bears star wide receiver, Allen Robinson.

The 28-year-old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season) is coming off a tough year. In fact, it was his worst professional season to date.

Robinson hauled in 38 catches for 410 yards and just one touchdown. All of those marks were career lows (excluding the 2017 season when he tore his ACL in Week 1).

Although prior to this horrific campaign in 2021, Robinson had proven to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL despite having uneven quarterback play throughout his entire career.

From 2019 through 2020 Robinson had back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons. During that time span, he also had 13 combined touchdowns and over 200 receptions.

2019-20 Allen Robinson II was incredible to watch. pic.twitter.com/1ta68loVXr — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) February 5, 2022

If the Jets don’t allow themselves to become prisoners of the moment, they could get Robinson on an absolute bargain.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor listed Robinson as an “undervalued free agent” the green and white could “buy low on.”

He also suggested that the talented wideout “could be had” on a one-year prove-it deal to re-establish his value and then could cash in on a much bigger deal in 2023.

One Additional Name to Keep Under Your Pillow





Play



Mock Draft Monday: Best Jets Draft Fits, Senior Bowl nuggets from Russell Brown Boy Green was joined by National Scout for Cover 1, Russell Brown: – Who are the best draft fits for the New York Jets? – Buy or Sell on latest NYJ draft rumors coming out of the Senior Bowl – Largest Gang Green mock draft in this series! 2022-02-08T01:48:57Z

Speaking of value one other name to keep an eye out for is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Michael Gallup.

Throughout his young career thus far he has played second and third fiddle to other talented wideouts ahead of him on the depth chart. Just when it looked like he would break free this offseason and earn a massive payday, a late torn ACL has potentially changed his trajectory.

Gallup spoke exclusively with Heavy’s Jonathan Adams to give some inside nuggets and to look ahead to free agency.

While the Cowboys star is hoping to “get what he deserves” in the form of a long term lucrative deal this offseason, Gallup left the door open on taking a prove-it deal:

“I think somebody could give me a long-term deal, and I think if I need to prove it again I’m pretty sure I can do that, too.”

This could be another unique opportunity for the Jets to add a talented wide receiver with a massive chip on their shoulder. If he or Robinson balled out on a one-year deal in 2022, the Jets could play the franchise tag game or extend them.

On the other side of the coin, if things didn’t work out for one reason or another they could pull the plug without any repercussions into the future.

This could be a safer route for general manager Joe Douglas to explore as opposed to shelling out mega money or assets for a star receiver via trade.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Ex-Jets QB Spurned for Head Coach Job Days After Being Named ‘Favorite’