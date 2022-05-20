Proposed Trade Sends Jets QB to Rams for Monstrous DL

The New York Jets have a surplus at the quarterback position for the first time maybe in franchise history.

With Zach Wilson entrenched as the starting quarterback they also have two capable spot starters in Joe Flacco and Mike White on the roster. While they could certainly carry all three of those players into the season there is also the possibility of a trade.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic recently revealed the Jets’ “ideal situation” they would like to see play out this offseason and that featured White being traded after an impressive summer.

The 27-year-old signed his restricted free agent tender this offseason for $2.54 million. Although next offseason he is set to hit unrestricted free agency.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Deal That Makes Sense

Play

The Jets Zone: Brady Quinn, OTA notes, PLAYOFFS?! Boy Green hops on LIVE to talk about the Brady Quinn comments, some New York Jets OTA notes, and playoffs?! Feel free to ask a question or bring up a topic LIVE on the show and we'll answer it! Like the video and hit the subscribe button! 2022-05-19T06:51:53Z

In Hughes’ article, he suggested that the Jets could “flip [White] for a draft pick.”

While general manager Joe Douglas loves his draft selections, a more prudent move would be acquiring something that could help out the team immediately.

Based on their level of aggressiveness this offseason Gang Green appears ready to strike. The Jets have a luxury at the quarterback position, but not every team in the NFL does.

One trade partner that could make a lot of sense is the Los Angeles Rams.

They’re coming off of a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and they just re-signed their franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to a new four-year contract extension that keeps him under wraps through the 2026 season. Although the depth behind him is incredibly questionable with John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

If Stafford goes down, can you really trust either of them to hold down the fort?

Enter White into the conversation.

Instead of getting a future draft pick back, perhaps a straight-up swap of White for defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson would satisfy both sides.

The Rams have insane depth in the defensive trenches and that is exactly what the Jets are missing.

Exactly What This Team Is Missing

Play

Video Video related to proposed trade sends jets qb to rams for monstrous dl 2022-05-20T06:00:59-04:00

The 27-year-old big man out of Alabama is an absolute behemoth.

After losing Foley Fatukasi to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, Robinson could step right into the lineup to fill the void.

He only has one year left on his contract through 2022 for a $9.5 million cap hit, but an extension could easily be a part of the trade conversations.

During his six-year career, Robinson hasn’t been much of a pass rush specialist with only seven career sacks. However, where he truly cuts his teeth is in run support.

According to the PFF advanced metrics, the former Crimson Tide stud has a career 78.3 run defense grade which is the seventh-best overall mark in the NFL among interior defenders.

Standing in at a monstrous 6-foot-4 and weighing over 330 pounds that is the type of brutus beefcake this Jets defensive line needs.

Over the course of the offseason, the Jets have been doing their homework on the defensive tackle market both in free agency and during the 2022 NFL draft.

Most recently they were kicking the tires on veteran Larry Ogunjobi on a multi-day visit to their team facilities.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Retired Jets Pro Bowler Interested in ‘NFL Comeback’