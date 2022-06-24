Analyst Suggests Ex-Jets TE as Rob Gronkowski Replacement in Tampa

An absolute New York Jets killer has retired for the second time in his career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram to make the news official that he was walking away from the game to pursue other interests.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer played in 16 career games against the Jets and torched them more often than not (h/t Rich Cimini of ESPN):

72 receptions

933 yards

Nine touchdowns

If this truly is the end for Gronk, he walks away having played essentially a full season of games against the #Jets: 16 games, 72 receptions, 933 yards, 9 TDs. Pretty good numbers for a TE. He actually had better numbers vs the #Bills. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 21, 2022

Interestingly enough a former Gang Green tight end could be the replacement for Gronk in Tampa.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

That Would Be Kind of Funny

Play

Top moments from Flight 2022, latest Jets free agent/trade nuggets Boy Green hops on LIVE for another episode of The Jets Zone to share his top moments from Flight 2022 + revealing the latest free agency + trade nuggets involving the New York Jets! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & check out the Boy Green merch store: my-store-11201970.creator-spring.com/ 2022-06-23T08:03:26Z

With Gronk surprisingly walking away, everyone is scrambling to find out who could replace him in the lineup.

Ian Hartitz of Pro Football Focus playfully suggested a polarizing former Jets tight end could be the answer to their newfound problems:

Hartitz took a screenshot of Chris Herndon’s Wikipedia page who happens to be a free agent and tagged the official Bucs Twitter account.

The 26-year-old was originally taken with the No. 107 overall pick in the fourth round out of Miami.

Herndon showed great promise during his rookie campaign in 2018 hauling in 39 receptions for 502 yards and securing four touchdowns.

He was elected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team after his impressive debut season.

However, over the next two seasons, the athletic freak couldn’t find that same level of success. The 2019 season was lost due to a four-game suspension and a slew of injuries.

Then in 2020 Herndon played in all 16 games but his overall numbers were underwhelming with just 31 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Looking Back at a Sweet Deal

Play

Video Video related to analyst suggests ex-jets te as rob gronkowski replacement in tampa 2022-06-24T09:00:33-04:00

Last offseason Jets general manager Joe Douglas was able to take advantage of a team that was desperate.

The Minnesota Vikings lost Irv Smith Jr after he underwent meniscus surgery on his knee. He suffered the injury during the preseason finale in August and missed the entire season.

Within a 24-hour timespan, the purple people eaters quickly pivoted and traded for Herndon. In that deal, they gave up a 2022 fourth-round draft choice and in return received Herndon and a 2022 sixth-round draft choice.

Douglas was lauded for getting insane value on a player that was entering the last year of his deal.

I’ll say this for Joe Douglas: The man gets more for players via trade than I ever thought was possible. First Jamal Adams .. then Sam Darnold … now Chris Herndon. That’s a ton for a player who’s not that good. https://t.co/wZFnHqFtgR — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 31, 2021

Herndon unfortunately failed to live up to the trade. He only caught four passes for 40 yards and secured just a single touchdown last season for the Vikings.

The former Miami product was in the last year of his contract and remains a free agent.

Fast forward a few months later and the Jets ended up getting the better Vikings tight end in free agency for nothing but money ($21 million) when they signed Tyler Conklin.

So all in all Gang Green got Conklin and a future fourth-round pick in exchange for Herndon and a future sixth-rounder. Not too shabby.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Big Time Trade for No. 1 Pick Could Unseat 2 Ex-Jets QBs: Report