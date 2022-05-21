Ex-Jets QB Coming out of Retirement to Make Football Comeback

It appears a former New York Jets quarterback is ready to put back on the cleats one more time.

Michael Vick is expected to join a startup league, Fan Controlled Football, Frank Pingue of Reuters was the first to share the news on social media.

Exclusive: Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick coming out of retirement to play May 28 game in Fan Controlled Football ⁦@fcflio⁩ https://t.co/Ezs6vrcw7D — Frank Pingue (@FrankPingue) May 20, 2022

A Shocking Return

Play

Vick will play in the regular-season finale of the Fan Controlled Football league on May 28 with an official announcement expected sometime this week.

He was inspired to make a comeback after watching the successful return of Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, per Reuters.

This new startup league is in the midst of its second season and is a condensed version of American football in a 7-on-7 format. The game is played on a 50-yard indoor field and the twist of the league is fans call the plays in a video game-like atmosphere but in real life.

The former four-time Pro Bowl quarterback hasn’t played football since 2015. He originally entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft.

Vick immediately became one of the most electric players in NFL history as he captivated the world with his dynamic dual-threat ability.

All in all, he played 13 professional seasons for four different NFL franchises. In the middle of his career, Vick missed the 2007 and 2008 seasons due to his role in an illegal dogfighting ring.

During the 2014 season, he played in 10 games and started in three of those contests for Gang Green:

1-2 as a starter

604 passing yards

153 rushing yards

Three touchdowns to two interceptions

A Walk Down Memory Lane

Play

I’m going to be completely candid I almost forgot that Vick ever played for the Jets.

When you look back at history, the green and white actually have a stunning run as it pertains to superstar players having cups of coffee with the franchise.

They have 10 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame that are more well known for other stops in their respective careers than their time with the Jets:

Steve Atwater

Alan Faneca

Brett Favre

Ty Law

Ronnie Lott

Art Monk

Ed Reed

Jason Taylor

LaDainian Tomlinson

John Riggins

