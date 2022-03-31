Jets Could Seek Reunion With 28-Year-Old Offensive Starter

The New York Jets lost veteran wide receiver, Jamison Crowder, in free agency to the Buffalo Bills.

He signed a one-year deal and will be a nice security blanket for Josh Allen.

That free agent loss should have increased the urgency for the green and white to bring back one of their own to ensure depth at the position.

With Crowder out of the fold, it is of the utmost importance that the Jets lock down their depth heading into the 2022 NFL draft.

They currently have eight wide receivers listed on the roster sheet:

Davis, Moore, and Berrios are all expected to be key cogs, however, the rest of the list lacks experience, star power, and a proven track record.

The expectation is Mims will not be on the opening day roster come September, whether by trade or release, which leaves a pretty barren wasteland at receiver depth-wise.

Gang Green has to adopt a hope for the best, but expect the worst kind of mentality.

You have to assume injuries are going to happen and you can’t have a wide receiver depth chart that with one injury will be forced to call upon the likes of Black, Smith, Montgomery, and Adams.

A Reunion That Just Makes a Ton of Sense





With all that being said, veteran wideout Keelan Cole is still one of several Jets free agents that is still available.

The 28-year-old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season) is coming off of a somewhat underwhelming campaign with the green and white:

28 receptions

449 yards

One touchdown

The former undrafted free agent was heralded as a high-upside role player that could fit into any locker room with his fun-loving and loose personality.

While off of the field he was a riot, on the field, there were a ton of inconsistencies with drops and lack of an impact.

Although when you take a deep dive into his career numbers, there is clearly more to his game than he was able to show. This would be a smart low-cost addition by the Jets that could give them a high floor veteran who will only get better in the second year of this system.

Last offseason Cole signed a one-year deal for $5.5 million and could sign something in a similar range to rejoin the team in 2022.

This kind of move wouldn’t prevent the Jets in any way from pursuing a star No. 1 wideout via trade or investing a premium asset in the 2022 NFL draft.

Although it would help everyone sleep a little easier at night knowing you have a break the glass emergency player that is a proven commodity in this league.

