Jets Have Chance to Reunite With 2 Ex-Teammates, Desperate for Bodies

The New York Jets got punched in the mouth by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 12. They got back up and that’s what head coach Robert Saleh is most proud of, although they’re missing a few teeth.

Gang Green lost a slew of key starters due to injury and that has sent the Jets into desperation mode heading into the second week of the regular season.

A pair of linebackers went down in Week 1 and they’ll be out for a while:

Blake Cashman (hamstring injury, out for two weeks)

Jamien Sherwood (ankle injury, out for two weeks)

That’s on top of the injury to Jarrad Davis during the preseason who was a projected starter in Robert Saleh’s 4-3 scheme.

With all of these unexpected injuries, Saleh said “for sure” we’ll be looking to add more bodies to the room.

A Family Reunion Could Be the Perfect Answer





The Jets will be adding bodies, that’s not a question, but who will they chase?

It seems unlikely that Douglas will shell out any draft compensation to trade for a guy, especially with the outlook for this team in 2021. However, there are plenty of juicy options in free agency that make a ton of sense.

We’ll start with a potential family reunion with two ex-Jets.

Avery Williamson

Back in 2018, the Jets shelled out $22.5 million to lure the free-agent linebacker from the Tennessee Titans to the green and white.

If you know anything about the Jets’ recent history with free-agent splashes, it normally is an epic failure. They pay a player for a great past and then they either get injured or stink in their new green uniform.

Williamson is one of the rare cases where the Jets got all the bang for their buck. The talented linebacker had a career first season with Gang Green with 120 combined tackles, 80 of those solo, three sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Currently, he’s a free agent and would be an interesting scheme fit for the Jets and would be welcomed back with open arms.

Patrick Onwuasor

He’s a lesser-known player nationally and only played a single game with the Jets during his short stint because the rest of the year he was injured in 2020.

Although looking past that and just turning on the tape, you can see what the Jets saw when they originally added him last year. A highly athletic player that brings versatility and could be a low-risk add that could pay major dividends. Right now he’s on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

Some Other Interesting Players the Team Could Consider





Reuben Foster

The Jets recently worked out the troubled albeit talented linebacker who has ties to the Saleh during their time together. The skillset is undeniable but obviously, this potential signing would come with a lot of criticism based on Foster’s checkered past.

Tanner Muse

A very interesting former Clemson Tigers star that won a pair of National Championships in college. This is another one of those conversions that played safety in college and transitioned to linebacker at the NFL level. Since Saleh seems to have an affinity for this kind of thing, this would make sense. He’s currently on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

Shaquem Griffin

He has an amazing story and on top of that, he’s a very solid football player. For those who don’t know his background here’s a quick synopsis:

Griffin was born with what doctors call amniotic band syndrome which affected his left hand and caused those fingers to not fully develop. The pain was very intense as a child and ultimately his parents had to schedule an amputation and he has played with one hand his entire sports career.

The thing he would bring to this Jets linebacking corps is speed (4.38 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine) and that would be terrific for this group.

