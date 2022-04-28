Ex-Jets Starter Signs New Deal With AFC Rival Following Tryout

A former New York Jets starter has found a new home.

Bless Austin has signed a new deal with the Denver Broncos the team announced on social media this week.

We've signed CBs Bless Austin & Donnie Lewis Jr. and WR Trey Quinn. 📰 » https://t.co/5c0EUyzJkH pic.twitter.com/hZlBb0dRU9 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 28, 2022

New Life in a New Home

Earlier this week Austin had a visit with the Broncos.

According to Mike Klis, the team signed him following a three-day minicamp tryout and said the result wasn’t a surprise based on his experience.

Per source, Broncos did sign CB Blessuan Austin to their roster following his 3-day minicamp tryout. Not a surprise as he started 17 games previous 3 years with Jets/Seahawks. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 27, 2022

The former sixth-rounder out of Rutgers played in 18 games with the Jets over the first two years of his career and started in 16 of those contests.

Heading into 2021 he appeared to be the top cornerback on the depth chart until suddenly he wasn’t. One of the biggest surprise final roster cuts last September was Austin by the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh chose to go with a complete youth movement at the position and releasing Austin would allow him to find greener pastures in a different place.

While he certainly found a new team in the Seattle Seahawks, things didn’t go as swimmingly there on the opposite coast. Austin played in 11 games, but only started in one of those contests.

He participated in the fewest defensive snaps of his young career (149), but saw a career-high in special team snaps (52).

In 2022 Austin will be looking for that same spark he had in New York that made him a solid player with a feisty disposition.

Some Palpable Buzz

Speaking of cornerbacks, the Jets may not be satisfied with their current group.

There is a ton of buzz out on the social media landscape that Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner could be the pick for the Jets at No. 4 in the 2022 NFL draft.

As a matter of fact, in Rich Cimini’s final mock draft that he released on Twitter, he had Gang Green landing the former Cincinnati cornerback:

My final mini-mock: 1. Jax: Walker

2. Det: Hutchinson

3. Hou: Ekwonu

4. Jets: Gardner

5. NYG: Cross

6. Car: Neal

7. NYG: J. Johnson

8. Atl: Thibodeaux

9. Sea: Stingley

10. Jets: Wilson If 1-2-3 come off as predicted, Sauce should be no-brainer for #Jets. Value + need. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 28, 2022

If that were to happen Gardner would become the highest-drafted defensive back by the Jets in the modern draft era (since 1970).

On the Rich Eisen Show this week Gardner was asked about the possibility of ending up with Gang Green and what he made of the ‘Same Old Jets’ narrative:

“If I go to a team that says ‘Same Old’ anything you know I’m going to change it. I’m the person that is going to do anything and everything so we can win and turn the program around.”

Same-Old Jets. That’s been the saying ever since @richeisen could remember. He asked @IAmSauceGardner how he would handle that notion if the @nyjets do what Rich hopes and draft him. pic.twitter.com/G6PuU3nScT — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 27, 2022

While selecting a cornerback that high may rub some people the wrong way, it is hard to get angry about a possible Gardner selection.

He checks off every box you’d hope for with his athletic testing this offseason, the fact that he never gave up a touchdown in college, and of course the obvious swagger and juice he brings to the table.

That is exactly the kind of moxie that is required for the cornerback position. Quite frankly the Jets haven’t had a guy with this kind of ability since the days of Darrelle Revis.

When you have a player that can make that kind of impact, it changes the entire team dynamic.

