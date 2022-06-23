Jets Sign 12.5 Sack Pass Rusher to 4-Year Deal

The New York Jets have locked in some pass rush help heading into training camp.

Micheal Clemons has inked his four-year rookie contract, the team announced on social media.

.@MichealClemonss makes it official!! 🖊 — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 23, 2022

Rich Cimini of ESPN shared the pertinent financial details of the contract:

Standard four-year deal

$4.4 million total value

$896,000 signing bonus

The Jets have signed fourth-round pick Michael Clemons, the team announced. It’s a four-year, $4.4M contract for the former Texas A&M DE. It includes an $896K signing bonus. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 23, 2022

The Mystery Man of the Jets Draft Class

Clemons was the final draft pick of the 2022 class for the green and white.

He was selected with the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round out of Texas A&M.

During his four years with the Aggies he got progressively better and put up some solid statistics:

12.5 sacks

20.5 tackles for loss

Over 93 total tackles

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said new DL Micheal Clemons (@MichealClemonss) ‘is intense’ & when he puts that helmet on ‘he goes to a very dark place’ 😳 + he also added that he is a ‘pleasure to be around’ + was voted team captain @AggieFootball: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/VxjS08tAz7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 7, 2022

One of the reasons the Jets valued him so highly was the intensity he brings to the football field. Head coach Robert Saleh described it as Clemons going to a “very dark place” once the helmet goes on.

He will become a part of the Jets’ defensive line rotation this fall and is expected to bring some violence to the room that the coaching staff believes will be infectious to the rest of the group.

A Tough Path

The Jets’ defensive line room is absolutely stacked.

While Clemons’ roster spot won’t be in jeopardy, thanks to his lofty fourth-round draft status, the same can’t be said for his playing time.

The good news is Saleh and company employ a heavy rotation so by virtue Clemons should get a handful of opportunities to rush the passer.

Clemons isn’t a project developmental type. He is 24 years old but will be 25 by the time the 2022 season gets underway.

Think about it this way, by the conclusion of his rookie contract, Clemons will be 28 years old heading into his age 29 season as a fifth-year pro. In other words, he doesn’t have time to play around.

Great question from @ConnorJRogers on Badlands & an even better answer from @LegerDouzable on how #Jets DL Micheal Clemons (@MichealClemonss) differs from what they already have? ‘He is physical & plays with elite effort’ + can play big end behind JFM: #TakeFlight @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/6TF1obtXMU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 12, 2022

Although there are benefits that come with advanced age and the most notable is his readiness to contribute immediately.

That ability to step in should be helped by two major factors.

The talent in the room should present advantageous situations where Clemons will have a one-on-one opportunity to get to the quarterback more times than not.

Also as a fourth-round unproven rookie, every NFL offense he faces will challenge him to beat them this year.

An offense would much rather gamble on Clemons trying to sack them as opposed to a Quinnen Williams or a Carl Lawson.

#Jets DL Micheal Clemons (@MichealClemonss) described the mentality he brings to the table, ‘I’m going to give everything I have to it every play’ + ‘I’m going to be as fast as I can & as violent as I can & as mean as I can be’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets @eallenjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/06cA0AQyL7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 17, 2022

At 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, Clemons provides a different type of body to the Jets’ defensive line room and that should help him separate from the pack a little bit.

When you look at the lankiness and jersey number you can’t help but think of Osi Umenyiora. He played 10 years for the New York Giants and won two Super Bowl championships.

Clemons is taller and weighs more, but the freakish frame and ability to get to the quarterback you can see on tape.

