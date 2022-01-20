Former Jets Speed Demon Could Join NFC Contender for Playoff Run

For the New York Jets, their 2021 season is over after a disappointing 4-13 campaign. Although it doesn’t have to be over for their entire roster.

Over the last few days, the green and white have been moving a lot of pieces around and locking things into the future.

With that, some players have slipped through the cracks and will get another opportunity with a new team for a playoff run.

On Wednesday, January 20, former Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per the NFL transaction wire.

Smith’s practice squad contract with the green and white “expired” with their season over. Gang Green had a chance to offer him a spot on the active roster or a futures contract but declined to do so.

This provided the talented wideout an opportunity to latch on with another NFL team still alive in the playoffs.

While the Bucs haven’t signed Smith yet, at a minimum he was likely added to their emergency list if anything else goes wrong in their receiving corps.

The 25-year-old (will be 26 by the start of the 2022 season) has spent the majority of his professional career with the Jets.

While he was mostly used in a reserve role during that time with only 23 catches for 329 yards and one touchdown, the talent is still obvious.

Smith’s major claim to fame is his unique speed and deep threat ability.

I like Vyncint Smith as a kick returner. He’s not a dancer. Gets the ball, then runs north. That’s what you need. His straight-line speed (4.36 40) make him a threat there. 28-yard return here gives the #Jets the ball at the 28. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 13, 2019

Hopefully, he gets a chance to catch on somewhere because he could be a useful role player in a high-powered offense.

The Jets are going to have a ton of potential turnover at the wide receiver position this offseason:

On top of that, there is a strong chance Denzel Mims could be moved in a trade this offseason after a disappointing 2021 campaign.

The only absolute locks to come back are Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

Those are two really solid pieces to work with, but neither has proven capable of being top dogs in an offense. Although even worse than that is the injury concerns.

Davis was only able to play in nine games this past season and has only played a full season once in his career back in 2018.

While Moore in his rookie season dealt with a variety of injuries throughout the season from a troublesome quad to a concussion. All of that forced him to miss six games of action and there were certainly flashes of brilliance, but it is hard not to be alarmed by the injuries.

The former Ole Miss product will have to prove he can stay healthy for a full season before we can crown him as the second coming.

One of the top priorities this offseason for the Jets should be continuing to surround Zach Wilson with as many weapons and as much protection as humanly possible to put him in the best position to succeed.

Expect some new faces to be added over the coming months both in free agency and through the 2022 NFL draft.

