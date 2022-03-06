Violent EDGE Rusher ‘Squarely’ in Mix for Jets: Report

The New York Jets need more EDGE rush help this offseason. That isn’t a major surprise.

Although the names we have seen in the conversation over the last couple of months have featured guys like Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan or Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon.

After the 2022 NFL combine a new name has surged up the boards and is very much in the conversation for the green and white.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A New Man Has Entered the Clubhouse





Play



NFL Combine 2022 Day 3 Winners And Losers (LB, DT & DE) Ft. Jordan Davis, Devin Lloyd, Travon Walker Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Combine featured linebackers, defensive tackles and defensive ends and there are some crazy athletes this year. Georgia DT Jordan Davis dominated the NFL News coming out of the combine, but his teammates Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt also impressed. NFL Daily host Tom Downey has Day 3 NFL Combine… 2022-03-06T16:39:05Z

Rich Cimini of ESPN highlighted Georgia’s Travon Walker who hasn’t received “as much pub” as the other top EDGE rushes in this class.

He said that the talented defender is “squarely” in the top-10 mix of the 2022 NFL draft and called him an “ideal scheme fit” for the Jets’ 4-3 defense.

Walker hasn’t had as much pub as Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, but he’s squarely in the top-10 mix. Ideal scheme fit in the #Jets 4-3 front. pic.twitter.com/rfGvCBpSUJ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 6, 2022

The 21-year-old defensive lineman is massive at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds.

In his three seasons with the Bulldogs he proved to be among the best in the SEC:

9.5 sacks

13 tackles for loss

Over 61 total tackles

One of the best parts of his game is Walker’s ability as a run stuffer. Lance Zierlein of NFL dot com said he “takes control at the point of attack” and can consistently set the EDGE.

After a historically poor year from the green and white in that department, Walker would be a welcomed addition.

Gang Green gave up over 2,351 rushing yards (fourth-most in the NFL last season). On average this leaky unit allowed over 138.3 yards per contest.

Some Historical Numbers





Play



Video Video related to violent edge rusher ‘squarely’ in mix for jets: report 2022-03-06T17:27:33-05:00

One of the reasons Walker is on the rise is due to an amazing performance in Indianapolis at this year’s NFL combine.

Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus provided a look at some of his testing numbers and said this guy was “built in a lab”:

The Travon Walker numbers are absolutely insane — guy was built in a lab. 6'5", 272 Arm — 35.5”

Wing — 84.25” 40 — 4.51s

Vert — 35.5”

Broad — 123” Cone — 6.89s

SS — 4.32s — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) March 6, 2022

The athleticism would be jarring for any size, but the fact that he tips the scales at over 270 pounds, his numbers are even more impressive.

Among 270+ pound edge rushers the past 30 years, Travon Walker had the… Fastest ever 40 (4.51)

11th best broad jump (10-3)

4th-best 3-cone (6.89) — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) March 6, 2022

With all of the buzz from Indy, a legitimate case has been made that Walker could be in play for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

Could Georgia DE Travon Walker be a candidate for the Lions pick at No. 2 overall? https://t.co/UG15oyMyTb — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 6, 2022

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports said, “I could understand” why a team could realistically take Walker over “Hutchinson or any other EDGE rusher in this class” based on his size and athleticism.

No matter what way you look at it, having players surging up the draft boards is good news for the Jets. They could turn that into a trade-down opportunity or simply select a player that tickles their fancy.

While his sack production wasn’t insane at the college level, there is a strong belief that his testing numbers suggest he could have a higher ceiling in the NFL.

Chad Reuter of NFL dot com said Walker played “inside” at Georgia but said the way he turned the corner and showed his ability to “bend” was tremendous. At the combine, there is a prevailing thought that he could have a “bright future” as a true pass rusher at the next level.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Patriots Involved in Trade Talks for Ex-Jets Playmaker: Report