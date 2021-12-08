Jets Steal Ex-Patriots Defender, Defensive Starter Set to Return

The New York Jets are desperate for some reinforcements with all the injuries that have come down the pike over the last few weeks.

Fortunately, they received a batch of good news on Wednesday with a defensive starter set to return soon and they stole a player that used to suit up for a divisional rival.

The Jets roster lacks star power, depth, and versatility. When that is the case the team has to often get creative to fill voids on the team.

On Wednesday they decided to poach Elijah Benton who has spent time with the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks this season. Most recently the young defensive back was on the Seahawks practice squad.

The 25-year old originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty and signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Benton had a spectacular 2018 campaign with the Flames racking up 76 tackles, an interception, and two pass deflections. Although heading into the 2020 NFL draft he was dealt a crappy hand due to the COVID pandemic, Liberty was unable to host a Pro Day which could’ve been a great opportunity to boost his stock.

With the Browns in 2020, he only played in one game and was used exclusively on special teams.

With so many injuries on the backend of their defense, the Jets had to add some warm bodies for depth. Benton has joined the 16-man practice squad and could be a guy to watch down the stretch.

By the way, strange observation, but what is the Jets’ affinity with adding as many Alijahs and Elijahs as physically possible to the roster?

It Can’t Hurt to Get Some More Help

The #Jets Zone w/ @BoyGreen25: – Corey Davis is out for the year, how should we feel about his season?

– Denzel Mims time!

– #NOvsNYJ preview!

– Elijah Moore injured?! WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS!

– Answering mailbag questions!#Saints #TakeFlight #NFL https://t.co/hZfDzlIGV8 — The Jets Zone (@TheJets_Zone) December 8, 2021

Speaking of reinforcements the Jets will certainly get some with the return of sixth-round pick Brandin Echols.

On Wednesday Echols was designated to return to practice. That now opens up a 21-day window for him to return to the 53 man roster. He originally suffered a quad injury during the first matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

Back in April, the Jets threw several darts on day three of the 2021 NFL draft in the defensive backfield. One of those errant tosses landed on Echols out of Kentucky.

Even the most optimistic Echols fan was unsure if he would even make the final roster, let alone start any games. Despite that rampant skepticism, the 24-year old has been a key cog for the green and white in 2021.

Echols has played in nine games and has logged over 407 snaps on defense this year and an additional 47 snaps on special teams.

With only five games remaining in the 2021 campaign, we’ll see how many games he is able to suit up for, but it will be an opportunity to ensure his spot in the cornerback rotation for 2022 and beyond.

