Jets Could Jump Into Trade Sweepstakes for Disgruntled Young WR

The New York Jets are in a great position this offseason to change their standing in the AFC conference.

Although everyone doesn’t have that same luxury with picks and cap space. Some other teams are going through some much tougher conversations including the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL insider Josina Anderson was first to share that the Cards have granted permission to Andy Isabella and his representation to go seek a trade this offseason.

The young wide receiver has struggled to get on the field and find a role in this rotation. In three seasons he has tallied only 31 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns.

Now he is looking for a fresh start and that very well could come with the green and white in 2022.

Back in the 2019 NFL draft, the Jets were one of several teams that had “predraft interest” in the 25-year-old wide receiver.

It is unclear if there is still that same level of interest, but what is clear is the Jets’ desire for more wide receiver help this offseason.

NFL teams that had predraft interest in Andy Isabella: Bengals

Bills

Buccaneers

Jets

Lions Both the Chiefs and Steelers held private workouts with the former UMass product in the Spring of 2019.#PHNX #AZCardinals — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 2, 2021

One of the reasons Gang Green was interested in the former product of Massachusets was his unadulterated speed. At the NFL combine, he ran a blazing 4.31 which was the third-fastest time of any player and best mark among wide receivers.

The former track star was a running back in high school but made the transition to wide receiver and core special teams player at the next level.

In his four collegiate seasons, he secured over 3,868 yards from scrimmage, 32 touchdowns, and averaged over 14.3 yards from scrimmage per play.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t translated at the next level. Isabella originally entered the league as the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Obviously, he hasn’t lived up to that draft billing and is now free to find a new home. Isabella has one more year left on his rookie contract through 2022 for $1.5 million.

A Unique Weapon That Could Fit the Room





While the Jets are in a desperate search this offseason for a true No. 1 wide receiver, they’re going to need even more than that.

Three of their receivers are scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency and who knows if any of them will return to the squad in 2022:

The 5-foot-9, 188-pound receiver would be a perfect fit in this Jets offense. He could fill the void in the slot and also bring a vertical element to the passing game.

He struggled to find consistency at the NFL level and got buried on a very talented Cardinals depth chart. As they say in the real estate business, the most important thing is location, location, location.

Where you land in the NFL can determine how successful you will ultimately be. Who is throwing you the football, the offensive scheme, and of course the players around you are all big factors.

This would be a nice low-risk flier for the Jets to explore that would likely cost them nothing more than a late future conditional pick, but could have tremendous upside if it pans out.

