Insider ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ if Jets Entered Sweepstakes for All-Pro DT

There is going to be a lot of roster shuffling going on over the coming weeks.

Pending free agents will leave and new additions will be made on the open market, in the 2022 NFL draft, and of course through trade conversations.

The New York Jets are one of several teams hoping to maximize this offseason to bring in some fresh meat. One insider believes they could do that through the trade market.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic Tweeted out on Friday morning that he wouldn’t be “surprised” if the Jets got involved in the trade sweepstakes for Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox.

He was responding to a report from Pro Football Talk that the Eagles are still taking calls on Cox.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jets got involved in this if the Eagles are willing to sell. Again: If Eagles are willing to sell. Jets won’t overpay, but Saleh wants to improve interior DL and Douglas loves Fletcher. https://t.co/1C8iYmzsK2 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 11, 2022

This all stems from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport who said the next big name that could be traded is Cox. He was “nearly dealt” at the deadline last year and there have been calls this offseason, Rapoport said it is “something to watch.”

With all these big names being dealt, who could be the next? Last year, #Eagles Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox was nearly dealt at the trade deadline, and teams around the league have continued to call on him. Considering the D-line movement around the league, it’s something to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022

General manager Joe Douglas crossed over with Cox from 2016-19 highlighted by them winning a Super Bowl championship together in 2018.

Cox has two more years remaining on his deal for extremely reasonable money ($2.62 million base salary combined through 2023).

The veteran defensive lineman is 31 years of age and will be heading into his 11th professional season in 2022.

There could be a potential swapping of the guard this offseason for the Jets on the defensive line.

They’re expected to lose Foley Fatukasi who is expected to have a robust market in free agency. If they do, Cox could step right into the rotation.

The two players are comparable in size, but the major difference is their style of play.

Fatukasi has developed a reputation as one of the best-run stuffers in the league but lacks some juice in pass-rushing situations.

While on the other side of the fence, Cox has been a really good pass rusher throughout his entire career in the NFL:

58 sacks

14 forced fumbles

78 tackles for loss

Another thing to like is his durability. Over the last four years, Cox has only missed two games of action.

If you look even further back, Cox has only missed five games in his decade in the league. The Eagles stud has played in 156 out of the 161 possible games across that time span.

This is an incredibly durable player that could provide some instant pass rush juice on defense.

In addition to his statistical dominance, Cox is a Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, and a former first-team All-Pro.

When fans and analysts have discussed potential trade options the team could consider this offseason, rarely has a defensive lineman entered those conversations.

However, this is a move that could have a great ripple effect on the rest of the defense if the price is right.

From everything, I have gathered a trade that sent the Jets’ No. 69 overall pick in the third round to the Eagles for Cox could very well get the job done.

