Jets Fans React to Throwback Uniform Tease: We Want It ‘Now’

After a lot of complaining from fans the New York Jets finally listened and made a change to their uniforms.

Owner Woody Johnson teased it on Friday, July 22nd with a tweet:

Then shortly after the Jets officially announced it on their social media:

Not What Fans Were Looking For

Fans were on the edge of their seat thinking the Johnson tease was actually about a throwback uniform.

However, a large portion of the fan base was disappointed when they found out the reveal was actually just an alternate helmet.

Back in 2013, the NFL stopped the use of a second helmet due to safety concerns. Over the years some of those initial concerns have gone away which set us up for a rule change.

In 2021 the NFL made an alteration and allowed alternate helmets with throwback uniforms.

“According to a league memo, the second helmet can be worn only with so-called classic, alternate, or Color Rush jerseys.”

Say hello to the official #Jets stealth black helmets! These will make 3 appearances during the 2022 season: Week 8 vs #Patriots, Week 12 vs #Bears, & Week 16 vs #Jaguars (Thursday Night Football): 📸 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/r5pS6uD0yD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 22, 2022

The Jets chose to pair a brand new helmet with their fan-favorite stealth black uniforms. According to the team website, this is the first time in team history the Jets will don a “black shell.”

Gang Green will use these full stealth black uniforms on three separate occasions during the 2022 season:

Week 8 at home versus the New England Patriots

Week 12 at home versus the Chicago Bears

Week 16 at home versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday Night Football)

Juicy Details for This Season

Paul Bruzzese had the most appropriate response to the helmet reveal saying he likes the product, but at the same time, it wasn’t what he wanted.

These helmets can be two things at once. Extremely dope and not what I wanted #Jets pic.twitter.com/EXjTkpnDwV — Paul Bruzzese (@Paulie_Bruz) July 22, 2022

However, fret not Jets fans because if you looked over the press release carefully there is actually a nugget that suggests throwback uniforms could be on the way.

The #Jets may have hinted at a future throwback in their press release today: 🤔 "The Jets will continue to be active with updates to their uniforms and several teams have already announced classic uniforms and helmets for the 2023 season."#TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/EeuQDYG3LS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 22, 2022

“The Jets will continue to be active with updates to their uniforms and several teams have already announced classic uniforms and helmets for the 2023 season.”

Now which throwback uniform they should unleash has been quite the debate on social media.

One of the choices is the New York Titans uniforms that pay homage to the origin of this franchise. Before the Jets were the green and white they were the blue and gold.

From 1960 through 1962 they were the Titans of New York before ultimately becoming the Jets team we all know and love today in 1963. They have worn that uniform sporadically over the last decade.

The other uniform that Jets fans are salivating over is the kelly green with a modern jet airplane that extends from the ‘J’ horizontally over the ‘ets’ on the helmet. Gang Green wore this uniform combination from 1978 through 1997.

When and if these uniforms are going to be brought back has not been written in stone yet however, there have been some breadcrumbs suggesting it is coming in the near future.

