Proposed Trade Would Bring AFC Star Playmaker to the Jets

The New York Jets need more playmakers on the offensive side of the football.

While their 2021 cast of characters was a vast improvement over 2020, that isn’t exactly saying much.

To maximize the chances of Zach Wilson ascending to franchise quarterback status, they need to keep throwing assets around him. One way they can do that is by trading for a proven weapon this offseason.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Saving a Player From a Dire Situation





Play



Ideal Offseason Trade Targets for the Jets The New York Jets need to make some moves, and their are some very solid possibilities in the offseason that they can capitalize on. 2022-01-13T03:00:25Z

On I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, possible Jets trade targets this offseason was brought up on the show and he shared his best fit:

“The guy I have in mind is wide receiver Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans. He has a bit of a poison pill contract with the high cap number in 2022. He is 28 years old and is coming off of a super productive year. Since 2015 he has only missed four games and he went over 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth time in his career.”

Mazique would add that a player of that caliber could be “instrumental” in the development of a young quarterback. The veteran wideout is entering the last year of his contract which is worth $12.5 million in base salary.

The proposed trade from the show was a third-round pick and he thought that was enough to “pry him away” from the Texans this offseason.

Strangely this wouldn’t be the first time Cooks was traded if a deal came to fruition.

After being selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints he was eventually traded to the New England Patriots in 2017.

Then he was dealt in a separate deal to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. If that weren’t enough he was then traded one more time to the Texans in 2020.

It has been a wild ride for a player that has actually produced a ton, regardless of where he has landed:

Six of the last seven years have resulted in 1,000 yard receiving campaigns

573 receptions

7,917 yards

46 touchdowns

A Unique Fit in This Offense





Play



Video Video related to proposed trade would bring afc star playmaker to the jets 2022-01-21T09:00:20-05:00

The Jets have a few players that can do different things offensively with Corey Davis (contested catches) and Elijah Moore (versatile).

Although what they need to add is a home run hitter. That is exactly what Cooks could provide to this unit.

He has unbelievable speed (ran a 4.33 40 yard dash back at the NFL combine) and brings a veteran savvy. Cooks knows how to get open and can create separation consistently.

Regardless of who has thrown him the football at his different NFL stops, Cooks has found a way to make it work and keeps making plays.

While to some, the potential rental status of his contract could turn some teams away, this could actually be the perfect mercenary for what the Jets need in 2022.

You get a really good player at a discount and you don’t have to wait for him to develop, you know exactly what his role is from day one and he can go out there and execute for you. If and when he balls out, you can talk extension with him next offseason. While on the other side of the coin if he totally flops, then you simply move on.

For a third-round pick, this is 100 percent a deal worth pulling the trigger on.

Not only would Wilson’s deep ball and Cooks’ ability to get deep be a lethal combination, but it could have a nice ripple effect on the rest of the offense. Adding more weapons can only help all of the other players on the roster offensively.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Urged to Explore Trade for Polarizing All-Pro WR in 2022