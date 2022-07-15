A former New York Jets quarterback could attract a lot of attention in NFL circles this offseason.

Back in March, the Chicago Bears signed veteran passer Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal for $4 million. Now they could look to flip him to a needy team.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Something to Watch

Play

Video Video related to 1-year jets qb a ‘top trade candidate’ heading into training camp 2022-07-15T12:40:33-04:00

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report argued that “the Bears can and should consider moving Siemian if the right situation presents itself.”

One of those possibilities involved a desperate “playoff-caliber team” losing its starting quarterback and searching for an answer on the trade market.

What could the price be in that hypothetical scenario?

“If a team was desperate enough, Chicago could likely pry a middle-round pick out of a Siemian trade,” Knox said.

Siemian spent one season with the green and white back in 2019. After Sam Darnold surprisingly and strangely went down with mononucleosis after the Week 1 loss to Buffalo, Siemian was then thrown into the fire as the starter in the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup versus the Cleveland Browns.

Sadly Siemian only played in that one game because he suffered a gruesome ankle injury that ruled him out for the rest of that season.

Before you knew it, all the hope and excitement of that 2019 season quickly went up in smoke thanks to a variety of diseases and injuries.

A Little R&R

Play

Jets' Zach Wilson breaks silence on mama drama, inside access to passing camp Boy Green hops on LIVE to go behind the scenes on Zach Wilson's passing camp he hosted with his teammates + why he handled the drama the right way + answering your live questions/comments! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & of course check out the official Boy Green merch store: my-store-11201970.creator-spring.com/ 2022-07-14T11:37:29Z

Speaking of quarterbacks the Jets’ current starter Zach Wilson took a group of his players out for a fun workout ahead of training camp.

According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, Wilson’s offensive getaway cast included: Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Trevon Wesco, CJ Uzomah, Jeff Smith, Braxton Berrios, and Joe Flacco.

The group did some football drills but as Wilson noted back during his media availability at mandatory minicamp, the more important piece of the trip was the chemistry built off of the field doing other things.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) invited several of his teammates out to Gozzer Ranch, Idaho for a passing camp + team bonding + fun extracurricular sports activities: 📸 zachwilson on IG #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/Mc8GYkywOK — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 13, 2022

It is still very much to be determined what kind of player Wilson will be in the NFL, but you have to give him major props for controlling the controllable.

Wilson is literally doing everything that he can to try to put himself in the best position possible heading into next season with extra workouts and team bonding activities. Who knows where that’ll lead next season, but it certainly can’t hurt.

This was the last big event before the players report back for training camp over the next two weeks in separate waves with rookies and veterans.

2022 has been a busy offseason for Wilson littered with trips around the country to work with his teammates, a visit to tight end university, and this most recent trip to Gozzer Ranch, Idaho.

Now Wilson’s next task will be ascending up the development ladder with training camp, some joint practices, three preseason games on the schedule, before we reach the 2022 regular season.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Zach Wilson’s Mom Trolls Internet Over Jets Dating Drama