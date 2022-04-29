Jets Land Star Pass Rusher With Draft Trade Up: ‘Will End the Curse’

The New York Jets pulled off a big-time move at the backend of the first round.

Gang Green traded back into the first round with the Tennessee Titans to land star pass rusher Jermaine Johnson. Field Yates of ESPN shared the details of the deal:

The Titans trade: Pick 26, 101 The Jets trade: Pick 35, 69, 163 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022

The Jets traded up from No. 35 in the second round to get a third first-rounder with the No. 26 overall pick.

Gang Green had to give up their third-rounder (No. 69) and a fifth-rounder (No. 163), but they also got back a late third (No. 101 overall) that the Titans received as part of the AJ Brown blockbuster trade on draft night.

The Solution to a Life-Long Problem

The Jets have been desperately searching for a pass rusher since John Abraham left the team back in 2006.

A player that opposing offenses had to fear and know where he was before every snap or it would cost them. Now it looks like Gang Green has that player according to lead NFL draft analyst Connor Rogers of Bleacher Report:

“He was the sixth overall player on my board. The 10-yard split is an elite metric for him. The Jets need a pass rush for Robert Saleh and they would’ve taken him at No. 10 overall if they would’ve solved the wide receiver problem this offseason. They failed at that. This is an A+ pick and I think he is finally going to end the John Abraham curse.”

.@ConnorJRogers reacts to #Jets trading back into round 1 to land @FSUFootball’s Jermaine Johnson (@ii_jermaine), ‘he was my 6th overall player’ + ‘this is an A+ grade & I think he’s finally going to end the John Abraham curse’: 🎥 @BleacherReport #NFLDraft #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/WoyiWimZUt — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2022

This is a developing story we’ll provide more details as they become available.

