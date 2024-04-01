Jets Trade Proposal Helps New York Land Premier Wide Receiver

The New York Jets have made plenty of splash moves this offseason, and general manager Joe Douglas could make another one with a big trade for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey gave out a few trade scenarios for the Jets ahead of this year’s draft. A couple of the moves involved the Jets trading back to acquire more draft capital, but the most interesting move involved the team jumping the Chicago Bears to get the No. 8 overall pick.

“The Atlanta Falcons have an abundance of offensive weapons and could be the right team to negotiate with,” Tansey wrote. “The Jets would have to pay a decent prize to move up two spots in the top 10. The cost could keep them at No. 10, but a deal involving two or three picks is worth exploring if they can add Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers or one of the other premier wide outs.”

Tansey laid out the full details of a trade proposal for the Jets to move up two spots.

Jets receive: 8th overall pick

Falcons receive: 10th and [72nd] overall picks

Multiple Draft Prospects Linked to Jets

As the Jets gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, several intriguing prospects have been linked to them through rumors and top-30 visits.

Malik Nabers would be a logical target for the Jets if he’s still available after the first few picks. The Jets could make a trade similar to the one proposed by Tansey, especially since the team has already scheduled a top-30 visit with the LSU prospect.

The Jets have also scheduled a top-30 visit with fellow top wideout prospect Rome Odunze. Joe Douglas is likely keeping his options open based on how the draft plays out, but either Nabers or Odunze would be an exciting weapon to pair with Garrett Wilson.

Outside of receivers, the Jets are also doing their homework on developmental quarterbacks. Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is meeting with the Jets as they do their homework on the former top QB who is dealing with a season-ending leg injury.

It’s unlikely the Jets take a quarterback early. However, it might be wise to take a chance on a player like Travis to have them develop and learn behind a future Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers.

Latest Jets Mock Drafts

While the Jets are busy bringing in receivers and quarterbacks for pre-draft visits, some of the latest mock drafts from around the internet have the team going in different directions.

Brock Bowers has become a popular draft pick for the Jest in recent mocks. NFL.com’s Eric Edholm had the Jets taking the All-American tight end in his latest mock, as did Bleacher Report.

Ryan Wilson with CBS Sports had the Jets landing Odunze, which would make sense given the team’s need for another wide receiver and their visit with the Washington prospect.

Keff Ciardello with Pro Football Network had the Jets going in a different direction. Instead of taking Bowers, they had the Jets taking a top offensive tackle prospect in Olu Fahsanu out of Penn State.

Regardless of the mock drafts, Jets fans will have a better idea of what the team will do with the 10th overall pick once the 2024 NFL Draft finally arrives.